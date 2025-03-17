The useful American idiots on Tik Tok caught in the China CCP PSYOP are leaving their lights on all day and night. Good for utilities, bad for the useful idiots Americans.

Some have gone so far as to install lights around the entire perimeter of their house in suburban America to keep the PSYOP “demons” away LOL. The lighting on these homes resembles commercial and industrial lighting installations as shown here:

Figure 1: Commercial lighting [1]

However, some of the ChinaCCP linked Tik Tokers are so biologically brain dead that they leave their lights on all day and night. This is due to these useful idiot Americans being cognitively captured by CCP AI BCPS, so by leaving lights on all day and night they think they are scaring away demons, but in actuality CCP is using the useful idiots in unrestricted war by having them burn through the lights faster (on 24x7) so they buy more Made in China lights and then further hurting their purchasing power via slow kill electrical bill burden at a higher electrical load.

List of Resources:

[1] https://www.led.com/outdoor-lighting