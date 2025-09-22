So, it is official. Apple’s Artificial Intelligence AI Bio Cyber Physical System BCPS that it licensed from DARPA in the 2000s has a “conflict of interest” of global proportions. Apple’s AI duty to its’ shareholders and profit and growth has collided with China’s AI BCPS systems being built of of stolen Apple technology, originally licensed from DARPA. 99%+ of manufacturing for Apple corporation is in China and beholden to China’s Red Communist brutal CCP PLA MSS regime. Apple is now a monitoring source for China and uses its’ AI to move China’s agenda forward, while stealing profits and transferring technology into China’s Huawei, so currently the largest casualty in big tech is apple due to “unrestricted global war” initiated by China’s CCP PLA MSS. I have owned Apple products in the past, but due to this huge “conflict of interest” I avoid apple, not cause I don’t like Apple, but due to the competing interests that are shredding the corporation apart, including its’ Artificial Intelligence AI system poisoned by China’s AI BCPS that has infiltrated Apple corporation.

Information from an AI search on this conflict of interest by another AI system not as poisoned as Apples, but by all means has been false-posited also by China’s adversarial use of quantum nanobiochem:

In a global "AI race" between the United States and China, Apple is caught in the middle, facing immense pressure from both sides over its artificial intelligence strategy . To offer its new AI features, "Apple Intelligence," in China, Apple must comply with strict censorship rules and partner with local, government-approved companies like Alibaba. This puts the company at odds with U.S. officials who fear assisting China's AI development and deepening Apple's ties to Beijing.

Warren Buffet, who leads a simple life, that I modeled mine after (e.g. two bedroom condo, two bathroom, etc.) divested 50% of shares a couple of years ago to protect Berkshire Hathway’s Institutional Investors. The writing on the wall is clear, if nothing changes significantly for Apple to steer their big tech ship towards non-CCP compliance and continue giving in to the love of money in China, then Apple is done.

https://www.cnbc.com/2024/08/03/warren-buffetts-berkshire-hathaway-sold-nearly-half-its-stake-in-apple.html

Figure 1: Warren Buffett walks the floor and meets with Berkshire Hathaway shareholders ahead of their annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska on May 3rd, 2024. [1]

Majority of medical doctors MDs use apple, now China CCP PLA MSS through Apple has been using the MDs to push China CCP PLA MSS and “black hats” pharma-military-industrial complex quantum nanobiochem into people globally. This is the truth.

