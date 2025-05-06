China CCP is actively attacking anyone in America that has data system vulnerabilities. I’ve reverse engineered the use of China CCP nano-biochem to do data-in-the-flows on payments to intercept them or simply not enable them to be made. This also applies to regular bills. The AI by CCP will also try to make your life miserable by hacking into any known merchant processor systems or payment gateways by nailing it with DDOS type attacks if you are not on an eSIM enabled phone or a TPM enabled workstation and on a VPN and in a clean and clear magnetic field environment. CCP continually glitched me out and stole a lot of information in 2021-2022 through dirty electrical grid H-field synchronization with contamination CCP dosed me with and the contaminated population on CCP hardware and software within America. CCP PLA stole over $20MM+ from me, but failed to assassinate me with their weaponized-pathogen-nanotechnology WPT. Educate yourself here www.aibcps.com for counterstrike services that I’ve now successfully fielded against China CCP PLA.

Example: you call via 4G (not 5G more secure point to point network) on an insecure omndirectional antenna or wifi not on a VPN (if VOIP) and CCP AI is providing a data-in-the-flow intercept at the telecommunications, isp, edge and also nano-biochem level, such that the person you are talking to is an AI bot cloned voiceprint and brainmap of the bank you are working with to impersonate them and take your payment. The payment made is either never made by the Bank (traceless) cause it was the faux AI or the payment made is then routed to Tik Tokers through “free” gift cards and other items purchased to support idiot Americans on Tik Tok that are CCP compliant and helping the communists in America.

In addition to simple intercepts via data-in-the-flow hardware and data-in-the-flow with audio-video-communications nanotechnology CNT the CCP has people loaded with virus and biological components of war that will be dispatched to transfer the deadly pathogens into you by coughing on you, accidently bumping you to mass-transfer the nanotech or for those naive will try to “honeypot” your body.

Unrestricted War book by China CCP PLA 1999.

If CCP gets their nano-biochem audio-video-communications nanotechnology CNT into your body, you will think all is good in your life, when everything has been surrounded and enclosed by China CCP cybersecurity hackers, nanotechnology hackers and neurotechnology hackers until they “cancel” you (e.g. turn you off from within your body’s infiltrated nano-biochem optogetnetic suit).