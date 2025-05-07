China CCP PLA Xi's Magic Weapon and has been a covert weapon of war until people like Robert McCreight and Brandon Iglesias completely hacked and reverse engineered the CCP PLA GoF work. Sadly, now Robert McCreight is deceased after publishing a scathing report on China CCP PLA GoF Nepah Virus (e.g. Ebola for the Brain) and in 2024 after the report was published he was assassinated via CCP nano-biochem weapons. When I was introduced to Robert McCreight, retired U.S. Army Intelligence, he had just published this TARDEC Army Mad Scientist Alarming Report on “NeuroStrike” technologies now deployed globally by China CCP PLA.

Figure 1: Neurostrike Brief by Robert McCreight, Retired Army Intelligence, now deceased. [1]

What China CCP PLA Xi’s Magic Weapon has done is to pierce NATO’s global population monitoring, influence and control platform, comprised of neurotechnology, nanotechnology and mesogens with nemetic crystals and quantum dots for use as impedence crystals in the human brain for performance enhancement or degradation as DOD AI BCPS and IC AI BCPS systems saw best fit.

However, since 2016 China CCP PLA BRAIN iniative, at least since, our American government at the federal level and defense industrial base as well as private entrepreneurs have been getting covert assasinated through use of covert nefarious and insidious neurotechnology (e.g. bran and body nano-biochem based weapons).

Historically, in the medical community there is been great debate about “Morgellons and Cross Domain Bacteria (CDB)” where Morgellons is the general term utilized to describe fibers growing out of the human body of synthetic nature and Cross Domain Bacteria CDB is a hybrid Genetically Modified Organism GMO and nanotechnology with pollution and biological matter that can include parasites and insects horrid byproduct creation of humankind that was possibly orignally a natural accident, but now has a designer name called “synthetic biology” and is utilized in 6th generation warfare technologies.

So, in the medical community the decision structure that “infectious disease” doctors utilize when the term “morgellons” is utilized (e.g. a CODEX) is to put the person in one of two buckets:

Actual Morgellons and weird junk from nanotech and GMO with plastics and pollution Dillusional Parasitosis Diagnosis

Why is the American Medical Association AMA checkbox and decison structure forked at this decision point?

Simple. The nano-biochem population control systems with non-invasively dosed material inside of the human population is utilized by national security and nation states for population control and the system can “malfunction” at times. The check-box #2 is for people that have malfunctioning nanotech in them and the “Dillusional Parasitosis Diagnosis” is utilized to remove the person from society as the nano-biochem has totally taken over the person in a “contaminated/malware” use case that has impeded normal brain functioning per the intelligence community (e.g. national security systems) population control program and algorithms.

Therefore, China CCP PLA Xi’s Magic Weapon is capitalizing on the option #2 and removing people from the population of the free world to the benefit (e.g. win of China CCP authoritarian regime). China CCP has been dosing nanotech to pierce NATO’s AI BCPS system for decades now. Per conversation with Robert McCreight, he thought I was dosed as early as 2013 with adversarial cognitive weaponry system for industrial espionage and data exfiltration. I think it goes back to at least 2010 where I was in the public domain on newspapers and the press with patents on an electromagnetic oil pipe plugger in response to BP Macondo Block 252 incident at Deepwater Horizon… which by the way in my professional opinion was human error and therefore open to psionic and neurotechnology attack vectors to glitch out the operator of that drilling rig and the story the public was told is not the true root cause as psionics and neurotechnology can glitch out a perfectly well performing human mind and body at the perfect time to cause a catastrophe. Further, China CCP PLA has declared unrestricted war on America since 1999!

I just received a fungus report from the medical laboratory that came back “negative”. PEMF H-field is continuing to work to bust up the nano-biochem junk that I got dosed with by China CCP PLA. Over 50% of the American population is “contaminated” by China CCP PLA Xi’s Magic Weapon system due to Tik Tok use, neurotechnology chipset use from Lenovo and Motorolla as well as nano-biochem inputs from food Made in China or owned by China supply chains as well as pharmaceuticals manufactured in China CCP. Also, Apple was hacked via bionic chipset backdoor by China CCP as well as Microsoft neurotechnology systems, which can directly mess with a human being’s brain enhanced with nano-biochem and cybernetics.

[1] https://madsciblog.tradoc.army.mil/444-non-kinetic-threats-and-the-threshold-spectrum-of-strategic-endgame-warnings/