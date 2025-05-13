Another war was averted, being stirred by China CCP and proxy terrorists behind the scenes this week. The "terror" cells in Pakistan attacking India were sponsored by China CCP PLA to destablize India. Why? As American and Western manufacturers continue to relocate out of China and into India. China CCP Belt & Road has capital investment and debt poison pills in Pakistan. So, India is a threat to China CCP. What China CCP PLA and Ministry of State Security MIS just tried to do was to start a war between nuclear Pakistan and nuclear India through sponsorship of proxy terrorist cells in Pakistan.

The history of India and Pakistan is that The British Empire originally developed India and then had to figure out how to deal with the religious animosity between uneducated christians, hindus and muslims not having a higher understanding of unit. So, the British separated the muslims into Pakistan to remove the conflict, based upon religious grounds and uneducated population at that time.

So, why would China CCP PLA and their MIS want a war between Pakistan and India (keep in mind I have friends that are both from Pakistan and India that I made when growing up as a kid, the Pakistanki kid was a script kiddy). Simple, China wants to make the world dependent upon their manufacturing base, so by trying to spark a conflict between India, China’s direct regional neighbor and competitor that has nuclear arms with Pakistan, that will fall into a debt trap by China CCP PLA and MIS if they do not have trade with America. Then China would have accomplished the removal of their primary regional competitor taking their manufacturing base away from communists and placing it into a democratic nation state, while also taking ownership of key ports and facilities in Pakistan per their Belt & Road agreements, as Pakistan and India would have gone into massive spending to fund the war effort. The global weapons dealers aligned with China CCP PLA and ruling CCP families would have also profited from this war that was thankfully avoided by testing weapons platforms built by CCP against NATO.

List of References

[1] https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/trump-says-us-is-ready-help-india-pakistan-with-trade-2025-05-12/