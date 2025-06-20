So, I got attacked by a “surrogate” (e.g. military term for this communicated to the public is “proxy”). Why cut an alternator belt?

Cause when an alternator belt is cut you don’t notice it at the scene of the crime and then later on your vehicle will not start and if you do get it jump started, then shortly after getting back on the road the vehicle quits on you as the spark plugs don’t have any energy firing them for the combustion to occur and then your vehicle is dead on the side of the road. If this happens to you when on an Interstate then you can get your vehicle towed after a certain amount of time and then you are without a vehicle. This is how China CCP AI BCPS is waging war on Americans, specifically those in the Defense Industrial Base DIB.

In 2022 I had my F-450 rammed and then attacked by an EMP. In 2025 utilizing a Honda the vehicle computer was bit flipped and I had to disconnect the battery and let all the capacitors in the computer banks discharge before it was able to run again. I then moved to an old Jeep that has no computer and have been restoring it with various electronic repairs and electrical repairs. The vehicle is super simple to work on and is easy to repair when sabatoged by useful idiot Americans on Tik Tok (e.g. Surrogates). All it takes is for China CCP AI BCPS to send a key-signal to a useful idiot American on Tik Tok and have them weaponized to perform an act of terrorism, that is it.

So, how to protect yourself against this kind of attack? get a lock for your hood and make sure your vehicle is stored in a secured enclosed garage and when you park it when you are shopping, etc. park away from everyone else by a security camera or simply order curbside pickup to avoid China CCP bioweapons everywhere.

The timing of this attack occurred while I was fulfilling orders of magnetic salt lamps at www.aibcps.com for people in need. This is how little China CCP AI cares for anyone impacted and other terrorist groups utilizing 6th and 7th generation warfare technologies