This is the truth. America is pierced by China Communist Party (CCP) and has weaponized nanotechnology persistent state living off of the land in America today. You need to be prepared to protect yourself and your family. Nobody will be there to help you fight off a nano-biochem attack by China, from my first hand experience reverse engineering China CCP PLA failed attempt to covert assasinate me.

Read this brief if you are an intellectual or have a family member that is asap:

Figure 1: China targeting intellectuals in non-communist nation states. [1]

All the while China's AI BCPS with nano-biochem dosed inside of me has been actively hunting me down to assasinate me the CCP People Liberation Army PLA linked researchers in China are referencing my publications in American. America get your act together and throw out Tik Tok, Lenovo, Motorolla and TPlink… you are a disgrace to our founding fathers that have to be turning in their graves now.

Figure 2: My photoelectrochemical reactor work referenced by China PLA linked researchers.

City of New Orleans is an abject national security failure, as my block of property was arsoned and had garbage dumped on it while I was being poisoned and targeted and shot up with nano-biochem NKT from proxies in America and CCP AI BCPS and ELF.

List of References:

[1] www.ccpbiothreats.com