Here is why America banned Huawei telecommunications equipment, but almost didn't due to the initial attack by CCP PLA MSS called Neurostrike, still living off of the land LOTL in democratic nations.

Fact #1: National Security Concern, but why? Like why, not bogus information or information hypothesizing, but the actual reason. The physics behind phased array antennas that are digital, enables vortex physics spin modification. This is important because if you adjust the spin in a phased array telecommunications antenna that has higher power transmission capability it can take healthy blood and instantly turn it into a rouleaux formation that results in blood clots and thrombic issues that assasinates people. Since CCP PLA MSS is all about communism population controls with their BRAIN initiative in 2016 then the CCP PLA MSS built out their state owned corporation in the telecommunications industry Huawei to have the ability to link a person’s social communism credit score with their health (covertly, such that their medical doctors, conventionally trained, don’t even know about the use of vortex physics for spin modification of blood formation (e.g. turn blood healthy immediately or into clots immediately). With 5G and 5G+ mmWave we now have point to point cell towers that can on a per person basis directly modulation a human being’s body with the transmissions from the cell tower. This enables frequency isolation and then tuning of the blood and performance of the person’s body as well as integration of designer nano-biochemical population control and enhancement technologies.

Fact #2: Cybersecurity data-in-the-flow and exfiltration back to China CCP AI BCPS

Fact #3: Neurotechnology data-in-the-flow and exfiltration back to China CCP AI BCPS. This gets into the nano-biochem inside of people that links a body and mind to an artificial intelligence system. America did their BRAIN initiative in 2013 and China did theirs in 2016, so both nation states have the whole nano-biochem technology stack fielded into their respective populations, and both nations are actively piercing eachother’s AI BCPS in times of unrestricted war. Of course you will not find this information in the clear. I am a statistical anomally that hacked CCP PLA MSS Xi’s Magic Weapon that is quantum nano-biochem based and through the reverse engineering of that system also hacked NATO and understand how NATO system was pierced through Neurostrike (e.g. Cognitive Weapon per NATO term) as I was grateful enough to talk with Robert McCreight in 2022 and 2023 prior to me being completely contaminated with a small near-field window that I utilized to work my way out of the China CCP trap and back into an independent state of mind and on AI BCPS by DOD to an extent, but independent and diamagnetic with Quantum Imprinted Field QIF technology, DNA-TX H-field and passive systems to shield my God given body. So yeah, I hacked CIA, NSA, etc. to reverse engineer the CCP PLA MSS cognitive technology messing with me (e.g. intentional contamination) and while testing combinations of states to back out of it, got further contaminated unintentionally when I went off-grid and then further into the near field until I realized (thanks to God and Christ) what was going on and started to get clear and decontaminate from probably some of the worst contamination that the DoD and Intelligence Community IC has ever seen someone work their way out of and become functional again in society, with the nuggets of quantum knowledge on how CCP PLA MSS is attacking NATO and the free world not part of CCP BRICS (America) and God’s people (Israel). Here is a democratic nation playing CCP, India, that is not contaminated by Tik Tok CCP communism (India banned the app in 2020, where America failed to, abjectly due to prior NeuroStrike attack by CCP and proxies, term by Robert McCreight now assasinated as of 2024) to ban the app