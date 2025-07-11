In 2022 through 2023 I observed DOD prime contractor employee’s on their personal smart phones utilizing DJI drones during search and rescue operations by critical infrastructure in Baton Rouge, LA USA at the I-10 Mississippi River bridge. I was absolutely dumbfounded, why an employee of a DoD contractor would take the decision to buy a declared enemy of America (CCP communist party, not the Chinese people) product and use it by critical infrastructure with app access to the DoD contractor’s personal contacts and information with clear access and data exfil able to send information back to CCP PLA MSS Artificial Intelligence AI Bio Cyber Physical System BCPS.

By consumers purchasing these products from CCP stated owned drone manufacturers, consumers in free democratic nation states (actively being attacked by CCP PLA MSS communists in the CCP party) are willing funding a communist enemy that is suppressing the good Chinese people.