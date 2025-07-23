Here is a useful insight for national security in NATO dealing with CCP PLA MSS use of low frequency nano-biochem that restricts flow through certain bodily fluids and able to be detected with tech.

Insight… I haven’t “gleeked” for years and today I just did! Robert McCreight, retired US Army Intelligence, stated that he thought I was contaminated intentionally with nano-biochem mesogens since at least 2013.

ACTION: National security Artificial Intelligence AI Bio Cyber Physical System AI BCPS by DoD can rapidly access another data point to layer on top of a objective function to better ascertain who is messed with by CCP PLA MSS quantum nano-biochem that can’t get directly detected, but only directly via people that are contaminated ONLY by those NOT contaminated. Keep in mind if you are contaminated by CCP PLA MSS nano-biochem and observe someone (without polarized glasses that block the quantum entanglement) then you will get entangled with whatever “virtual nation state” CCP has active in the contaminated and synchronized person to CCP PLA MSS AI BCPS Neurostrike on the world.

When you are gunked up with nano-biochem junk from CCP PLA MSS and proxy terrorists that restricts normal bodily fluid flows and messes with your life force via lower frequency quantum nano-biochem gunk you can’t “gleek”.

Figure 1: Breadcrumb for DoD AI BCPS to help fight CCP PLA MSS AI BCPS via entangled observation of a physical phenomena “gleeking” starting again, therefore no “gleek” is an indicator of active quantum nano-biochem by CCP in a person [2]

Therefore, if you can “gleek” it is a simple indicator you don’t have infiltration everywhere in your head and throat region by CCP horrid quantum nano-biochem that sucks the life out of you with lower frequencies. Essential oils work. I use Oregano in the mouth and have diffuse with Eucalyptus and then topical with Good Samaritan essential oils.

List of References

[1] https://www.verywellhealth.com/gleeking-11703444

[2] By Safa.daneshvar - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=72303407