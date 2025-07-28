The ancient “Manna” had to have a form of MSM in it, as the ancient information stated the Israelites when in the desert for 40 years moving from Egypt to Israel survived only on “Manna” and nobody today knows what exactly “Manna” is. I think I’ve found some useful triangulation data points to shed light on what “Manna” was and components of it today:

Manna should be comprised of MSM, a sulfur compound that both oxygenates and heals the body through suflur in crystal form. Since the manna was found on the ground in the desert on quartz crystals then the manna was a crystal form and built with the condensed and dropped out materials that fell to the ground at night, when the sunlight was not on.

Magnesium, zinc and vitamin C probably were also part of Manna, all made the Israelites “diamagnetic” to repel the rest of the world’s magnetic nano-biochem that resulted in cities such as Sodom and Gomorrah being decimated by “sulfur” as sulfur in “Manna” is a refining agent that purges the human body of magnetic nano-biochem, as confirmed by the photographs below as I’ve been refining my body to move from intentional contamination by magnetic nano-biochem into a diamagnetic state to repel the magnetic nano-biochem from my local environment and remove the “resistance” that the magnetic nano-biochem does to one’s body when it is contaminated by this evil weapon of war being slung everywhere by CCP PLA MSS.

Keep in mind the quantum magnetic nano-biochem by CCP PLA MSS is energy loving and moves into your central nervous system CNS, specifically the Vagus Nerve and BRAIN where it then internally captures and controls you. Yes, this is a nightmare weapon and not of light. So, suflur crystals, which are diamagnetic are part of the counterstrike on such horrid evil weapons, along with fasting and only eating clean Kosher foods that are not contaminated by China CCP PLA MSS quantum nano-biochem parasite material that is magnetic nanobiochem and adds “resistance” to your God given body to slow you down. The horridly evil thing is that CCP PLA MSS built into the quantum magnetic nano-biochem the ability to change the configuration of the material, such that resistance can be adjusted based upon the integrated configuration of the nano-biochem as well as interaction with their Huawei 5G+ cell tower infrastructure. However, since America blocked Huawei cell tower infrastructure, CCP is now using the quantum nano-biochem and Living Off Of The Land LOTL attack vector via dirty American electrical grid harmonics (H-field) to synchronize anyone with quantum nano-biochem tags in them back to the CCP PLA MSS Artificial Intelligence AI Bio Cyber Physical System BCPS to then re-connect and synchronize. How does the CCP PLA MSS quantum nano-biochem re-synchronize the BRAIN parasite once in the magnetic H-field, by a CODEX

