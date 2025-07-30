This is one of the China Communist Party CCP PLA MSS BRAIN quantum nano-biochem AI BCPS parasite captured and cornered before it completely lobotomized me after a key signal. Keep in mind I have DNA-TX H-field running in the background and utilize PEMF and Vortex physics too.

Medical disclaimer: This is not medical advice, if you have health issues seek help from a legally licensed medical professional. This is nanobiochem countermeasure information based upon primary experience reverse engineering a quantum nanobiochem weapon of “cognitive warfare” used by CCP.

Here is a working protocol to degrade it. Salt fragments the nanotech and the MSM degrades the biofilms do a sequence in dosing is removing the layers built out over the years.

When you eat food the parasite grows and intercepts the food before it reaches your stomach to digest and feed your God given body. Remember this as it is a key data point.

Notes:

MSM dosed after salt water gargle and soak (15 minute with celtic salt is degrading the nanobiochem parasite) works. The salt degrades the nanotech sheath by fragmenting it (not dirty salt with color but only ancient white salt with no aluminum anticaking added... the refined anticaking salts actually grow the nanotech with the aluminum metal.



The parasite grows with electrodes yesterday so not doing that again unless in a fasted state, so the parasite is forced to grow by pulling in MSM and salt to sabatoge it from the inside out.

Photograph enclosed back left of throat (top) parasite feeding tubular with nanobiochem. Pulls food into brain then grows further. Photographs at www.aibcps.com show the interconnects through brain and also vagus nerve. This is product of 2016 China BRAIN initiative dual use tech. All non-CCP aligned intellectuals at risk.

Here is how CCP assasinates people these days: