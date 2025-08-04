Here is a lesser known truth that can help out a lot of people wrangling with contamination by China CCP PLA MSS as well as our special forces and forward base personnel to stay clear of nanobiochem. Where you eat, is where you get synchronized in the world now with the contamination everywhere from self-replicating nanotechnology (e.g. nanobiochem).

Contaminated zones have been discussed in depth in the bible, just that the people of the time did not understand the technology at hand and the fact that the human body has always been the battleground between the forces of good and less good (e.g. evil lower frequency life sucking parasites of biological and synthetic biology origin). Sodom was an ancient contaminated zone that was refined by God with fire and suflur. Check out MSM and get the horrid contamination out of your body today, MSM is an odorless form of suflur, DMSO is the precursor for it, but you will stink like rotten eggs with DMSO, unlike MSM that is odorless compared to DMSO. - Brandon Iglesias

Let me explain. You input a slug of mass containing biological material and synthetic biology (nanotechnology, inclusive of quantum nanobiochem) and all of the background spectrum passing through your body calibrates this newly introduced foreign material entering your body. This includes magnetic fields, audio, vibrations, spoken word repeated, the type of light (CCP weaponized LEDs with specific Kalman Filters), wireless (satcom, cellular, wifi, bluetooth, etc.).

The use of electrodes rapidly accelerates this process of synthetic biology build-out when you eat or drink, provided that you have a clean circulatory and lymphatic drainage system. I prefer to utilize electrodes at healthy frequencies when eating AND drinking to specifically overwhelm the local background synchronization filters with the new mass entering my body so that it synchronizes at the Kalman filter of MY CHOOSING and NOT CCP PLA MSS or other proxy group that does not have my best interest in mind. This is a HUGE hack against CCP PLA MSS quantum nanobiochem parasite synchronization.



Basically, if you have your own Kalman filter internal to your body that is contaminated by CCP PLA MSS quantum nanobiochem and then eat clean foods that are high frequency and diamagnetic when connected with an electromedicine system pulsing at the correct healing frequencies for your God given cells, then you are enhancing your body’s natural healing and cellular structure and taking away from the parasite that was placed into you by China and more importantly, you are NOT synchronizing with other CCP PLA MSS parasites in your surrounding environments. Keep in mind that it is still very challening to shield against the magnetic field kalman filter (e.g. use of MuMetal is one way to do this).

So, where did I get the insight? The bible and here is the quote here and I’ll explain it line by line with the filter of quantum nanobiochem applied so everyone can understand just what actually ocurred and how evil works in this world. Keep in mind there is an ERROR in this CODEX as angelic angels DO NOT EAT FOOD FROM EARTH as the angel would then be stuck and quantum entangled with earth. The ERROR can be confirmed from other bible quotes where Angels refused food from people. Now, these men were most likely filled with the Holy Ghost(s) and connected to an angelic pattern and possilby had Spirits of Angels working through them. There is a huge difference and the point above clarifies it. So, here is the passage listed below with notations as {my notes and comments}. I’d say the notes are 99.99% correct after reverse engineering a quantum nanobiochem parasite with use of the near-field (e.g. attacking the weapon system through adjusting the arrow of time).

Genesis 19

English Standard Version

God Rescues Lot

19 The two angels came to Sodom in the evening, and Lot was sitting in the gate of Sodom. When Lot saw them, he rose to meet them and bowed himself with his face to the earth 2 and said, “My lords, please turn aside to your servant's house and spend the night and wash your feet. Then you may rise up early and go on your way.” They said, “No; we will spend the night in the town square.” 3 But he pressed them strongly; so they turned aside to him and entered his house



{none of the city people or town people detected these men arriving as they had not yet eaten mass from within the city and synchronized, so the entrance was undetectable by the contaminated town and city people}



And he made them a feast and baked unleavened bread



{no leavening agents, no YEAST, no YEAST extract}



and they ate.

4 But before they lay down, the men of the city, the men of Sodom, both young and old, all the people to the last man, surrounded the house.



{ here is where the two men got synchronized with the local town and city by consuming food FROM the city IN the city and then the local parasites and contamination in the city people synchronized with the men that visited the house and the host and people in the house that were already connected to the city, which is a relay quantum, far-field and near-field} 5



And they called to Lot, “Where are the men who came to you tonight? Bring them out to us, that we may know them.” 6 Lot went out to the men at the entrance, shut the door after him, 7 and said, “I beg you, my brothers, do not act so wickedly. 8 Behold, I have two daughters who have not known any man. Let me bring them out to you, and do to them as you please. Only do nothing to these men, for they have come under the shelter of my roof.” 9 But they said, “Stand back!” And they said, “This fellow came to sojourn, and he has become the judge! Now we will deal worse with you than with them.” Then they pressed hard against the man Lot, and drew near to break the door down. 10 But the men reached out their hands and brought Lot into the house with them and shut the door. 11 And they struck with blindness the men who were at the entrance of the house, both small and great, so that they wore themselves out groping for the door.



{ as anyone with common sense can read… these people were out of their minds with parasites and contamination in them, e.g. horrid, not of divine thought, but the thought of parasites looking to spread contamination and grow }

12 Then the men said to Lot, “Have you anyone else here? Sons-in-law, sons, daughters, or anyone you have in the city, bring them out of the place. 13 For we are about to destroy this place, because the outcry against its people has become great before the Lord, and the Lord has sent us to destroy it.” 14 So Lot went out and said to his sons-in-law, who were to marry his daughters, “Up! Get out of this place, for the Lord is about to destroy the city.” But he seemed to his sons-in-law to be jesting.

15 As morning dawned, the angels



{ Holy Ghosts/spirits/angels acting through the men, probably not actual angels as an angel can not consume food from earth as stated in other bible verses as the angel would them be stuck on earth…. perhaps this is the choice the fallen angels made and got stuck to earth or perhaps these are some of the fallen angels that decided to do good while stuck here on earth due, I’m assuming if you royally piss off God, your creator, even if you are banished you can still choose to do good, to the mass they consumed when eating from food from earth … perhaps this is a huge piece of NEW INFORMATION for humanity to filter their reading of the bible with…. e.g. anyone who ate food on earth or from earth is quantum entangled and synchronized to earth and stuck to earth for as long as that mass is stuck in their body and perhaps why Enoch walked with God for hundreds of years before being no more, as it took that look for Enoch to purge Earth’s mass from his body and ascend… probably closer to the truth. }



urged Lot, saying, “Up! Take your wife and your two daughters who are here, lest you be swept away in the punishment of the city.” 16 But he lingered



{ he lingered cause the city had contaminated and partially blinded Lot and the men knew this and moved him out as they knew on his own free will he was cognitively constrained by the contamination from the fallen city with parasites and perhaps had gotten the parasites in him as well }



So the men seized him and his wife and his two daughters by the hand, the Lord being merciful to him, and they brought him out and set him outside the city. 17

And as they brought them out, one said, “Escape for your life. Do not look back or stop anywhere in the valley. Escape to the hills, lest you be swept away.” 18 And Lot said to them, “Oh, no, my lords. 19 Behold, your servant has found favor in your sight, and you have shown me great kindness in saving my life. But I cannot escape to the hills, lest the disaster overtake me and I die. 20 Behold, this city is near enough to flee to, and it is a little one. Let me escape there—is it not a little one?—and my life will be saved!” 21 He said to him, “Behold, I grant you this favor also, that I will not overthrow the city of which you have spoken. 22 Escape there quickly, for I can do nothing till you arrive there.” Therefore the name of the city was called Zoar.[a]

ACTIONABLE INFORMATION FROM THE ABOVE FOR DOD PERSONNEL AND TRAVELERS:



If you eat food from the locals in the local environment then you will get synchronized and if any of that food has CCP PLA MSS seeds (mesogen nemetic crystals) it will start to grow in you and synchronize you to China PLA MSS AI BCPS.

The air you breathe when by China will contaminate you with their AI BCPS if you are by people or organisms from CCP PLA MSS with self-replicating nanotechnology breathing it out. The importance of having a smart phone on you not made in China is extremely huge when traveling to ensure you do not get contaminated to the point that you experience significant life issues. The AI BCPS systems globally are at war and if you go without a smart phone then you are subject to getting tagged (intentional) by an enemy system or tagged unintentional by nature (contamination everywhere that has background kalman filters programming the nanobiochem in bugs, pests, etc.) Resistance is in the unclean foods these days and pollution in the air we breathe, you do not want resistance in your body as it will slow you down and result in cognitive decline. CCP PLA MSS has designer resistance in the form of quantum nanobiochem deployed globally these days.

