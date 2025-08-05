This is an important video for everyone to watch, these two professionals know some good stuff, but don’t understand the full picture of the current state of our bodies as the battleground of not only biological, but also synthetic biology. Long haul COVID countermeasures, bioweapon countermeasures and knowledge regarding biofilm disruption. Nattokinase is the recommended anti-fibrolytic with bromelain and papaya, all natural plant based products.

Keep in mind Sars-Cov-2 is a smart virus that can be turned on or off to engage or disengage the spikes to shred the cells. Further, there are frequencies that can be transmitted into a person to “neutralize” the virus as well as “destroy” the virus.

In my reverse engineering the CCP PLA MSS quantum nanobiochem weapon attack on me, there would be people that would intentionally make a V-line for me, cough on me and then walk away. This is by definition nanobiochem synthetic biology in people with smart phones linked to CCP PLA MSS and proxy terrorists that are walking virus/bioweapon repositories and are actively engaged to attack people “tagged” with nanobiochem beacons (e.g. me, tagged and tracked with a nanobiochem beacon). Therefore, when I get better and have activity then the AI BCPS from China PLA MSS re-attacks me in various ways, such as having the people linked with their quantum nanobiochem walk up to me, cough a bioweapon on me (e.g. COVID strain) and then walk away. I then breathe this in and then get contaminated. This is how unrestricted war works when you are “tagged”.

Further, people who took PLA MSS CCP pharmaceutical products or supply chain contaminated products that do not tote the red communist party line are not given the frequencies to neutralize and destroy Sars-Cov-2 / COVID.

Busting biofilms is key, I’ve learned this and the best way to bust a biofilm is a combined attack, including spectrum and oxygen delivered various ways. I’ve tried H2O2 prior to watching this video and it does work very well at 3% solution. I have had vitamin C, but the issue was that I was in the China trap buying Vitamin C from GNC with more CCP pharma nanotech in it. So, no vitamin C from any CCP owned supply chains.

There is novel information in here with respect to regarding intranasal dosing.

There is missing information here that does not account for synchronization with magnetic field and other associated signals that then quantum entangles people that results in the lower frequency person drawing down the biofields of the higher frequency people. I used this strategy on electrical grid trading to underfrequency within a given pattern to not trip an alarm and siphon power from one power plant to another… our bodies are electric power plants and CCP PLA MSS has weaponized this same type of attack, but to degrade our health covertly… these are MDs and Drs not someone trained in the technologies quantum, nanotech, etc. applied that I am that also understands how CCP PLA MSS and their proxies work.