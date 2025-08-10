Fort Stewart Military Base Attacked

“An Army sergeant shot and wounded five fellow soldiers Wednesday at the Fort Stewart military base in Georgia, the latest in a growing number of violent, and sometimes deadly, incidents at U.S. military bases over the years. Officials did not provide further details on what led to the incident, but Army Brig. Gen. John Lubas said the suspect, Quornelius Radford, 28, used a personal handgun, not a military firearm. Fellow soldiers responded swiftly, tackling him to the ground. Other military bases have also experienced mass shootings in recent years.” [1]

Fort Stewart shooting suspect was a hard worker who had been bullied over his stutter, Army soldiers say

“He got bullied a lot,” said a soldier who trained with Sgt. Quornelius Radford in 2018. “It was very bad to the point where he could barely talk.” [2]

Yeh, my arse. The BRAIN parasite wires up the human jaw with graphene and derivatives as shown below from a failed BRAIN parasite conversion terrorism attempt on me that I self diffused and am decontaminating from. This crap causes stuttering, at best.

Here is what the Red Communist China BRAIN Parasite looks like that PLA and MSS developed:

So, above you have three photographs from a US DoD PRIME and US DoE PRIME founder and chief technology officer of Reactwell, a U.S. Senate Small Business of the Week recognized business in the Federal Register.

List of References:

[1] https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2025/08/07/mrna-covid-rfk-jr-fort-stewart-trump-tariff-texas-redistricting-wnba-wednesday/85554535007/

[2] https://www.nbcnews.com/news/amp/rcna223667