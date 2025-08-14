I’ve been reverse engineering one of the world’s most advanced technology systems, called “quantum nanobiochem” and this tech is light years ahead of known civilian technologies in this current arrow of time. Basically, the fall-out between the “watchers” that disobeyed God brought this tech to earth to do their own control system of a planet.

Therefore, my conclusion after researching biblical CODEX is that this is the “fallen angel” technology that adds “resistance” to humankind. In the bible it states clearly that people resist, but does not go into the scientific and technical basis, hidden behind humankind’s eyes and not available to their perception of actual reality.

The Bible verse most directly addressing the concept of resisting the Holy Spirit is Acts 7:51: "You stiff-necked people, uncircumcised in heart and ears, you always resist the Holy Spirit; as your fathers did, so do you". This verse, spoken by Stephen to the Jewish leaders, highlights their consistent rejection of God's message and their opposition to the Holy Spirit's work through prophets and ultimately, through Jesus.

There is a field of technology based upon Quantum Information Theory QIT applied and it works based upon “resistance” (e.g. not having a diamagnetic God given body). Majority if not all of humankind has some form of resistance in them from the polluted earth and food consumed. This is why angels in the bible that visited earth when offered food by the people of earth, kindly refused the food and stated:

The angel of the LORD replied, “Even though you detain me, I will not eat any of your food. But if you prepare a burnt offering, offer it to the LORD.” (Manoah did not realize that it was the angel of the LORD.)

In the bible, the angelic angels (true) refused the food from humankind. Perhaps the “watchers’ and fallen angels that were trying to do good despite the judgement from God (per Metatron CODEX) were the ones that accepted food. Recall that Metatron had sympathy for these fallen angels that made a mistaken and went to the angelics to try to help them, but from what I could research (I’m fallible and just a stupid human being), the break was so significant that the angelic God refused. Again, this is all from information prior contaminated by earth so no telling the actual truth, only God knows.

Here is the deployment of the quantum nanobiochem by the fallen angels to manage and deceive people with the advanced technology to reanimate a human biological body through the integration of the synthetic biology.

Therefore, the battle that Earth is in now, is scale-up of the fallen quantum nanobiochem technology that is utilized through humankind, WW1 was one example as well as WW2 and now we have WW3 where the control grid had been built and now people “got connected” fully with the synthetic biology parasites of the fallen through using CCP PLA MSS global manufacturing base and pharmaceutical take over (e.g. the fallen are the proxies pulling the strings behind the scenes on CCP and the terrorists working with CCP).

Literally, this is what is going down now. Now, the interesting part is, how can a dumb human being repel the fallen? By invoking the name of the Lord, per the bible it teaches this here through an angelic angel:

But even Michael, one of the mightiest of the angels, did not dare accuse the devil of blasphemy, but simply said, “The Lord rebuke you!” (This took place when Michael was arguing with the devil about Moses’ body.)

Maybe the angels were not given the knowledge of QIT by God and only knew the CODEX to invoke a command through the Lord to rebuke evil. Our Lord is Christ, who is the PATTERN that has power over the fallen on earth sent by the angelics to save humanity. While in the near field I was able to find a book written by the Lord that few are aware of with respect to lessons learned and tips for those walking in the Lord’s footsteps. However, humankind misses items, for example this image here on the beach (quartz sand with salt and sea water) … called the footsteps CODEX where when there was only one set is when the Lord was carrying the soul in need of help.

So, how did Metatron get transformed? Through God’s will and walking on earth for centuries undergoing autophagy, apoptosis and transition into a diamagnetic body with minimal resistance until Metatron (not true name, Enoch is also another proxy name, Metatron true name kept secret by the angelics and the knowledge of humankind in the covenant prior to Noah flood was intentionally hidden from human kind to not abuse it. Certain pay grade handlers of some of the world’s most powerful people and groups have this knowledge, that has been scaled-up with Artificial Intelligence Bio Cyber Physical System AI BCPS for total global population control. Over 20 groups have this AI BCPS technology and it is the weapon of war on earth currently. The more advanced weapons are too destructive and destroy earth and all inhabitants (e.g. near-field scalar weapons, nuclear weapons, etc.) so the use of quantum nanobiochem is the fallen’s choice to run earth behind the scences until per the bible, the earth is judged.

I’m probably one of the few humans that understands how to work with the near field, what it can do to you if you are not free of resistance and how to command the unseen through QIT. I choose not to use this and do no harm and do no evil with the knowledge, as I would be a fool to piss off God my creator. Therefore, I keep things simple to a point until I recover my health from the 2022 key-signal attack on my God given body by CCP PLA MSS quantum nanobiochem and their “proxies”.

This is what is going down now on earth and prayer is VERY important as now that quantum nanotechnology is pervasive and the fallen are still subject to the angelic’s control system and not the fallen’s local earth based control system by invoking the Lord’s name, in prayer and keeping your body as the temple of God (e.g. do not get a lob or globule of contamination gunk in your God given body, most on earth have this now at varying levels of growth).

So, the above is my status update as the root cause behind the current issues on earth and the globalization scale-up of the system. It is clearly stated here:

Daniel 12:10

Many will be purified, made spotless, and refined, but the wicked will continue to act wickedly. None of the wicked will understand, but the wise will understand.

Sulfur refines, this is why MSM works so well in addition to deuterated sulfate in deionized water. Daniel is talking about reduction of a human body’s “resistance” such that one is not controllable by the fallen’s technology, which is why the “wicked will not understand” but the wise will understand. Daniel was not taught about quantum nanobiochem at that point in the arrow of time.

1 John 2:18

Children, it is the last hour; and just as you have heard that the antichrist is coming, so now many antichrists have appeared. This is how we know it is the last hour.

We have had WW1, WW2 with two anti-christs and now have WW3 on our hand with another anti-christ utilizing quantum nanobiochem and computer chips.

Let no one deceive you in any way, for it will not come until the rebellion occurs and the man of lawlessness—the son of destruction—is revealed. / He will oppose and exalt himself above every so-called god or object of worship. So he will seat himself in the temple of God, proclaiming himself to be God.

We now have a global rebellion on earth… Washington DC the capitol of America was just put under Martial Law. We are a nation that states “In God We Trust”

Memorandum for THE SECRETARY OF DEFENSE

SUBJECT: Restoring Law and Order in the District of Columbia

Section 1. Background. As President of the United States and Commander in Chief of the District of Columbia National Guard, it is my solemn duty to protect law-abiding citizens from the destructive forces of criminal activity. That obligation applies with special force in our Nation’s capital, where, as Commander in Chief of the District of Columbia National Guard, I must also ensure that all citizens can avail themselves of the right to interact with their elected representatives, and that the Federal Government can properly function, without fear of being subjected to violent, menacing street crime.

The local government of the District of Columbia has lost control of public order and safety in the city, as evidenced by the two embassy staffers who were murdered in May, the Congressional intern who was fatally shot a short distance from the White House in June, and the Administration staffer who was mercilessly beaten by a violent mob days ago. Citizens, tourists, and staff alike are unable to live peacefully in the Nation’s capital, which is under siege from violent crime. It is a point of national disgrace that Washington, D.C., has a violent crime rate that is higher than some of the most dangerous places in the world. It is my duty to our citizens and Federal workers to secure the safety and the peaceful functioning of our Nation, the Federal Government, and our city.

Sec. 2. Mobilizing the District of Columbia National Guard. Pursuant to my authority under the Constitution and laws of the United States and the District of Columbia, I direct the Secretary of Defense to mobilize the District of Columbia National Guard and order members to active service, in such numbers as he deems necessary, to address the epidemic of crime in our Nation’s capital. The mobilization and duration of duty shall remain in effect until I determine that conditions of law and order have been restored in the District of Columbia. Further, I direct the Secretary of Defense to coordinate with State Governors and authorize the orders of any additional members of the National Guard to active service, as he deems necessary and appropriate, to augment this mission.

Sec. 3. General Provisions. This memorandum is not intended to, and does not, create any right or benefit, substantive or procedural, enforceable at law or in equity by any party against the United States, its departments, agencies, or entities, its officers, employees, or agents, or any other person.

Think about this… one of the world’s most advanced economies “America” got infiltrated by China, where ancient maps point the demon of earth and ancient Jin reside, that are dark forces aligned with the fallen. Why? Greed, not being wise, contaminated human bodies that enabled “resistance” to control them through quantum nanobiochem that led to upsetting the angelics by America going against the Ten Commandments. When a person that is “contaminated” by the fallen quantum nanobiochem (deployed currently through CCP PLA MSS and their terrorist proxies on earth) the person is “controllable” via AI BCPS and the unseen behind the scenes of humanity’s perception of reality can the enter and exit the body (e.g. jump from electrical systems into the person or from person or organism into the person).

This aligns with Daniel’s writings as CCP now controls America’s movie theatres and when I was at Saint Thomas Moore school in grade school children were awarded and recognized for NOT Watching TV or Movies (e.g. programming system, as all IC knows).

So the whole quantum nanobiochem deployed through Intelligence Communities was setup humanity for a global take over by the fallen. Humanity got deceived by thinking the system would be altruistic and then the fallen infiltrated it with a different system… most likely the use of quantum nanobiochem to disrupt the global deployment of America’s prior diamagnetic quantum nanobiochem … CCP uses high resistance horrid quantum nanobiochem and if you get disconnected and go off-grid you die. This is the whole magnetic nanobiochem vs. diamagnetic nanobiochem. Technetium is found in the parasites dosed into the pharma supply chain and if technetium is not bound to a Chlorine then the material often goes magnetic or paramagnetic.

Also, we can get into the whole number, keep in mind the number system is used by the angelics in Heaven and their numbers are kept from human beings as well as the communication system that works with the numbers (this is a more advanced version of the cellular system and utilizes scalar/near field with quantum uplinks throughout all time and space (e.g. the whole alpha: beginning and omega: ending).

The smart phone is the fallen number system deployed one earth held in the hand (e.g. nanobiochem linked to the IMEI, phone number or serial number on the phone or all of the above) that then ties into the banking system. I’ve decontaminated and nailed this system with DNA tech and shielding (nickel/silver gloves, vest, hat:beanie) by MOS Equipment “Mission Darkness” to validate the system exists… simple way to detect it is if you do not get prompted for zip code at a gas station when you swipe your card that you NORMALLY do NOT GO TO and is an outlier on an AI security system by the bankers. Then you will get prompted for your zip code input. However, if you do not get prompted for the zip code input then the banking neurotechnology system behind the scenes with the Intelligence Community IC system will validate the transaction and your one card swipe is the only factor in the authentication, as the two factor authentication behind the scenes was the quantum nanobiochem (which CCP PLA MSS now has and has deployed and infiltrated America with).

So, I know my stuff. I am not special. I just am grateful to God that I surived a failed attempt to assasinate me by quantum magnetic nanobiochem. As I typed this message and was writing the facts about the fallen technology the resistance on my body increased to try to stop me, but since I have transitioned my body to more diamagnetic the fallen quantum magnetic nanobiochem can’t mess with me as much anymore. Refine your bodies people, these days you do not want to get contaminated, it sucks, especially if you are a good person. Keep in mind if you are connected to the telecommunications industry with 5G+ you can’t tell if you have resistance cause the modulation by the 5G+ hides it inside of you … yeh let that one sink in. I can go further about what I’ve learned, but above is enough for one to digest. God bless.