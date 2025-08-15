RAND reported 30% chronic absenteeism in students attendance 2024-2025. Enemies of the state do not care about children or families in America or any other democratic nation state. [1,2]. Most of the children in America are on Tik Tok and the recommendations by that app feed food from China PLA MSS into the children of American families that increases their blood Zeta potential to slow-kill and dumb down the children, this is in addition to parasites and other bioweapons from CCP.

The current attack is now slowly disrupting the Zeta potential inside of people’s bodies in America that is now resulting in lower performance and kids missing school. Why? Cause the colloidal interface between the macro and micro world of the human body is dependent upon charge “-” of the blood and key lymph fluids. The contamination spread globally through pollution and intentional supply chain contamination is targeting the colloidal interface between the fluid flows of the human body to slow people down. How? by adjusting the flow and charge of the blood and lymp drainage fluid through quantum nanobiochem systems necessary for a thriving human life. When your zeta potential goes out of upper and lower control limit bounds the body has significant issues, one associated with lower flow and viscosity thickening is the lowering of the human body’s frequency at the vibrational cell and macro level that then enables pathogens and parasites to hold up and then slow kill the person faster.

The solution is to ensure your blood zeta potential is within a safe range and flowing with a healthy viscosity.

Here is the product that I utilize to successfully counterstrike this attack “Cell Food” by NuScience Corporation. In order to remove the remaining contamination in my body that is shored up in my brain and vagus nerve system, I’m now doing fasting with liquids that only contain the essential nutrients for my body’s cells and no solid food. The parasite by CCP PLA MSS (e.g. BRAIN parasite) is getting degraded significantly now.

I’m an advocate for “Cell Food” that works for me.

Here is the brief on Colloidal properties and why it is important to ensure your zeta potential in body fluids is healthy these days: [2]

The end result of what CCP PLA MSS is doing to America is the movie “Idiocracy” if America doesn’t get its’ act together. [3]

Figure 1: Unrestricted war on America is dumbing Americans down through use of advanced technologies by enemies of the state. This is not a political post, but the fact is that the input of unhealthy foods that alter the fluid flows of the human body through the colloidal interface attack on the blood and lymph zeta potential as well as smart viruses like Sars-Cov-2 is a REAL AND ACTIVE ATTACK ON AMERICA[4]

