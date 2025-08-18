So, little did I know at the time that the United Cajun Navy was on Tik Tok and was doing quantum nanobiochem data in the flow to attack me when these people were copied on emails interacting with Robert McCreight. The social media app Tik Tok is part of China PLA MSS (Red Communist China CCP) war on democracies globally.

I hope this information helps people understand that if you are getting attacked by quantum nanobiochem and anyone in the communications that you are sending out is in the enemy Observe Orient Decide and Act OODA Artificial Intelligence AI Bio Cyber Physical System BCPS inside of the people (unknowing to them), then you will get further surrounded and enclosed, further contaminated or assasinated depending upon the enemy AI objective function based upon your social network, net worth and associated details that enemy of the state quantum nanobiochem systems decide to try to do with you. This was part of my journey hacking enemy of the state quantum nanobiochem systems when I collided directly with Tik Tok, an enemy of the state social media system that has totally infiltrated America’s national security systems.