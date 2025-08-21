Unrestricted War 121: Communication of work countering quantum nanobiochem to POTUS
Many people do not know this, but quantum nanobiochem is not detectable by national security, a fact that enemies of freedom exploit. I was asked to communicate work to USG, here is confirmation done.
I was asked to communicate work counter quantum nanobiochem threats to freedom to USG by a private client. That has been done and here is the confirmation.
