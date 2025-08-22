First off, I don’t claim to know when in our current arrow of time this event will occur, only God knows that.

Revelation 3:16 “So because you are lukewarm, and neither hot nor cold, I will vomit you out of My mouth.”

I’ve been refining my God given body through a “diamagnetic” pattern to remove this horrid quantum magnetic nanobiochem parasite dosed in me for industrial espionage and then a failed assasination attempt on me after I turned down money from CCP PLA MSS.

This has provided a new step on my journey in life that has now provided me with this insight that should be shared, else well, I am not one to know when my time will arrive, but this will add information to humanity and hopefully help guide those able and willing.

Paramagnetic materials are “hot” as they interact with the magnetic field and Diamagnetic materials are “cold” as they do not interact with the magnetic field and Superconductors (the refined version of a diamagnetic material that has NO resistance (e.g. see bible quotes on “why do you resist”) are by definition cold.

Figure 1: Vortex created by a human made airplane as an example of what a potential human sucking system based upon magnetic fields could look like that pulls and refines the earth population per hot:paramagnetic, lukewarm:somewhere between paramagnetic and diamagnetic and then cold:diamagnetic to supermagnetic enhanced human beings (cause I think this point in the timeline is when we got the quick and the dead on earth going on and and by all means reality is veiled) [0]

So, as people we are supposed to be made in God’s image, but the fall of Adam resulted in what we now have inherited through past generations and many of the truths have been lost over time for various reasons, only God knows, but one is to continually deceive and weaken the human body and being by adding “resistance”. One way “resistance” is being added to humanity is by pollution on earth, consumption of heavy metals that build biofilms, smart viruses such as Sars-Cov-2, quatnum magnetic nanobiochem (the tech that almost off’d me before I could figure it out) and then new foods marketed as being healthy, but actually move a body away from diamagnetic state and further to paramagnetic.

So, we know God is from the heavens and that God clearly states we will be vomitted out if not cold or hot… so what in the world does that mean? First one has to understand what the cold and hot term is defined as and the above I think in my fallible human mind has now been addressed. So, now onto the whole vommit you out … well I think that is simple the HOT gets sucked up into a type of magnetron vacuum by something from the heavens, the luke-warm doesn’t make it all the way or it plugs up the magnetron vacuum type device (e.g. I’m probably off here with respect to the technical details, but basically the “luke-warm” doesn’t get digested). Then the cold remains on earth unaffected by these global heavenly magnetron sucking vortex systems of people globally.

How else can the population of billions of people on earth be reduced to a couple of hundred million per the exploded and arsoned Georgia guidestones? After wrangling with this quantum magnetic nanobiochem tech and having a word of mouth introduction to the George Guidestones while at La Kretz Innovation Campus LKIC in Los Angeles, CA and now having some very weird events occurring globally, I think this is part of some plan in play, cause who spends that kind of money building some guidestones and writes out a potential plan on it?

Anyways, I’m going diamagnetic and have no earthly idea how that transforms into superconduction, but I do know silica colloidal and fluid flow of the blood and lymp as well as interstitial fluids is a key part in the journey. God bless, we are living in interesting times that only God knows the timeline on. I do not like communism and CCP PLA MSS and the dark hat Intelligence Community IC working to deceive the world. The fallen angels have towork through the dark hat IC.

