Brandon’s Substack

Brandon’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Will's avatar
Will
1d

I was completely unaware that AMC movies was a target. Infiltration and attack at that level does'nt happen by accident. That is a very frightening thought. However, that would explain many of the oddities within the corporate board. Many fortunes were made and also lost to that stock play.

Is $AMC a dead cat? Opinions are sharply divided to the many who still hold shares, and are at a steep loss. When taking into consideration all of the facts, plus the information you have given, bankruptcy may be the inevitable. $AMC like other meme stocks were all long shot plays based a theory by Keith Gill.

I knew our country was in trouble, but not at that level.

Thank you for the information. May God be with you as always. Enjoy your weekend.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Henry's avatar
Henry
1d

Substack won't let add a fourth like to the 3 already there. Interesting.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies by Brandon Iglesias, Chem.E. and others
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Brandon Iglesias
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture