It turns out that China CCP PLA MSS has weaponized their entire manufacturing base and communist held corporations in the unrestricted war environment earth now finds itself in against the red communists that weaponized technology, with specific focus on nanotechnology, smart viruses, neurotechnology, air pollution, food exports and water pollution terrorism. Fentanyl is just the tip of the iceburg on the total unrestricted war by CCP PLA MSS on humanity.

The researchers found that individuals who smoked cigarettes regularly were more likely to be protected from COVID-19, showing lower current infection as well as previous infection than non-smokers. Vaping/e-cigarettes showed no association, and chewing tobacco was positively associated with infection. [0] Now why were patches not mentioned or DNA-TX H-field nicotine dosing? Having the nicotine enter the bloodstream appears to be the key here to get it circulating throughout the entire body. Patches do that to an extent and the DNA-TX H-field, well that hits all cells at the same time, but does not punch through the biofilms and nanobiochem layers that now serve as “reservoirs” for COVID strains in people. So a combined patch of nicotine, longitudinal wave and DNA-TX H-field is my next step to test. Starting with the 7 mg nicotine patch to test/eval a small step change with. I do not smoke, dip or drink, so this will be interesting experience to test out and I have a near perfect baseline for nicotine. D-dimer test on blood baseline before dosing will be done, I requested this of my conventional MD and they said I don’t need it so I’m going to an independent lab and getting it done. 100% loss of confidence in conventional MDs in America captured by CCP PLA MSS.

Figure 1: China’s total war strategy (e.g. unrestricted war on the free world, with America as prime target by ed Communists).

So, here is what caught my eye, ChinaCCP provides vitamin C to its’ citizens and is the world’s largest manufacturer of ascorbic acid (Vitamin C), smoking is on the rise in China (e.g. nicotine from a plant) and their entire population pretty much wears facemasks to minimize the pollution and exhale CO2.

Nicotine's effect on SARS-CoV-2 via nicotinic acetylcholine receptors (nAChRs)

Research suggests that a region of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein contains a sequence similar to neurotoxins that target nAChRs. Nicotine and the spike protein can therefore interact with these receptors in complex, sometimes opposing, ways:

Competing for receptors: Nicotine and the viral spike protein compete to bind to nAChRs, particularly the α7 subtype expressed on lung, neural, and immune cells.

Modulating α7 nAChRs: Nicotine can enhance the spike protein's modulation of α7 nAChRs, which are involved in the body's anti-inflammatory response. This interaction could potentially worsen the hyper-inflammatory "cytokine storm" seen in severe COVID-19 cases.

Neurological effects: The interaction between the spike protein and nAChRs may contribute to neurological symptoms of COVID-19, including "long COVID." Nicotine is hypothesized to alleviate these symptoms by displacing the spike protein and restoring normal receptor function

So, these three data points, vitamin C, nicotine and air filtration are required to be healthy in this world today. Why? cause China CCP believes China is where the Chinese live and that they are in total war against the world, even their own BRIC members.

So, what’s up with Nicotine? Based upon cursory review it has a stronger binding affinity to receptors that lipid nanoparticles carrying poison payloads with mRNA genomic integration potential get outcompeted for. [1] Perhaps this is the “antidote that CCP PLA MSS mentioned in one of their leaked videos, as their tobacco owned corporations are seeing unprecdented growth in tobacco sales while the rest of the world is reducing tobacco consumption.

China's state-owned China National Tobacco Corporation (CNTC) has a near-monopoly on the Chinese market, not buying foreign companies but instead controlling most of the country's tobacco production and distribution. Foreign companies like Philip Morris International have historically operated in China through agreements to provide technology and sell popular brands, such as Marlboro, under license from the state monopoly. CNTC itself is a massive conglomerate, but it mostly operates within China, rather than acquiring foreign tobacco firms.

Key aspects of China's tobacco industry:

A state-owned monopoly: The China National Tobacco Corporation (CNTC) is the world's largest tobacco producer and holds a dominant position in the Chinese market, with a near-monopoly on sales.

International partnerships: Foreign tobacco companies have been allowed to operate in China since the 1970s under licensing agreements with CNTC, providing technology and manufacturing rights for brands like Marlboro.

Domestic growth: CNTC's growth has been driven by strong domestic demand and favorable government policies, with cigarette sales in China increasing even as global trends show a decline.

Global presence: While CNTC primarily serves the domestic market, it has expanded its own operations internationally through its subsidiaries, which also have diversified holdings in other sectors such as pharmaceuticals, minerals, and financial services.

Government integration: [2] The CNTC is deeply intertwined with the Chinese government, acting as a major source of revenue and a tool for state policy, with its structure mirroring that of the tobacco control authority.

China’s tobacco industry, monopolized by state-owned China Tobacco, realized revenue of about 1.5 trillion yuan ($210 billion) in fiscal year 2023, up 4.3% from the previous year — six times the net revenue of Philip Morris International, the second-largest tobacco company.

According to researchers and anti-smoking advocates the company has been able to grow thanks to favorable policies and connections with regulators.

The company is also increasingly working to make inroads in new international markets.

Keep in mind any product designed for human consumption exported by China has a near 100% probability that it is dosed with nanotechnology as well to connect the unwitting consumer to China’s AI BCPS and that their nanotechnology exports are “splinter cell”.

