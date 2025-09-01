After interacting with many people being attacked by quantum magnetic nanobiochem, not detectable by national security agencies (FACT), not addressed by conventional medical doctors as the nanobiochem and cross-domain-bacteria is an outlier that doesn’t check the box for fielded solutions over the past several years on my journey to decontaminating from intentional “enemy of the state CCP PLA MSS” quantum magnetic nanobiochem contamination, I’ve decided that a decontamination site on land that is untouchable by majority of nation states as well as appropriate facilities and equipment is REQUIRED going forward and a HUGE OBVIOUS gap for anyone nailed with intentional “contamination” or for the unfortune souls that get unintentionally contaminated due to unrestricted war fallout of quantum nanobiochem AI BCPS systems (e.g. hyperwar at cybernetic terahertz speeds in hertzian far-field spectrum domain) at best and at worst in near-field time-reversal glitch-out cycles and loops.

I’ve always been able to hunt and eat what I kill or harvest, until CCP PLA MSS nearly lobotomized me with their quantum magnetic nanobiochem BRAIN parasite. I’m living proof, that CCP PLA MSS tech has weak points and can be reversed and carefully removed without killing the person intentionally tagged with the nanotech, key-signaled and hunted like a deer with a transponder on it. This work is dedicated to helping those being hunted and used as surrogates now by enemies of the state, namely China CCP PLA MSS and the Triads.