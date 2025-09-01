Brandon’s Substack

Brandon’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Henry's avatar
Henry
27m

By what EM means do the KFs travel in order to direct the synchronization?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Brandon Iglesias, Chem.E.
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Brandon Iglesias
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture