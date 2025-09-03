New information to me being shared. Per applied QIT from today, Nicotine is ~60% effective at combating Sars-Cov-2 by itself, there are additional countermeasures required to pierce prior formed contamination shielding mass transfer.

I am talking about the “nicotine” extracted from nature’s organic plants only, nothing else.

Keep in mind people by now have their body fluids “gunked up” with proteins, so nattokinase + bromelain is required with an initial dose of calcium-disodium-EDTA (not everyone can tolerate this molecule, so check with a competent not China CCP captured Medical Doctor MD first for a simple lab test to determine if you can dose with calcium-disodium-EDTA). The sequence of calcium-disodium-EDTA and then vitamin C (preferably not from China, the world largest manufacturer of ascorbic acid:vitamin C) and then dosing with nattokinase and bromelain and then nicotine is the optimal sequence for me.

Figure 1: Nicotine crosses blood brain barrier BBB and also relaxes the barrier, so when I dose with nicotine I minimize consumption of proteins and maximize dosage of nattokinase and bromelain to maximize the counterstrike of Sars-Cov-2 smart virus fallout in my God given body and mind. [1]

The month of September 2025 I will be wearing these patches and then reaching out to some of the Cherokee Indian tribes that I have partial bloodline with to purchase locally grown organic tobacco extract. At 60% efficacy when combined with UVa/b and IR one month will give me an answer on Go/No-go when combined with the prior published protocols that are detoxing me. This currently has NOT been proven as an effective poison countermeasure (e.g. over 30 poisons at least in supply chains enclosed in lipid nanoparticles room temperature stable, all have spike proteins too… e.g. snake venom, sea snails, etc.). Chinese Communist Party CCP and their proxies are evil, it is interesting that a “nightshade” plant extract with high probability is the antidote based upon my independent research and Quantum Information Theory QIT data flows.

List of References

[1] https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0006899304013575