Rampant crime, hyperinflation and shortages beginning in 2010 led to a crisis in Venezuela; amid declining popularity of the government, the opposition was elected to the majority in the 2015 National Assembly. Following that election, the lame duck National Assembly—with an outgoing pro-government majority—packed the Supreme Tribunal of Justice (TSJ) with Maduro allies. The new tribunal stripped three opposition lawmakers of their assembly seats in 2016, citing alleged "irregularities" in their election, thereby preventing an opposition supermajority which would have been able to challenge Maduro. [1] The alleged “irregularities” in the Venezuelan election were CCP PLA MSS and proxy quantum nanobiochem infiltration into the democratic process to capture it and therefore capture Venzeuala as one of the China “New Territories” per CCP specific verbiage… any “New Territory” listed by CCP is being taken by CCP PLA MSS quantum nanobiochem and smart virus neurotechnology linked invisible arsenal. [2]

Figure 1: China captured Venezuela and stole their people’s entire nation state, utilizing quantum nanobiochem invisible arsenal as part of CCP PLAMSS asymmetric attack on democratic nation states via civil-military fusion strategy part of United Fronts Xi’s Magic Weapon trojan horse attack on the world to steal the world under the guise of false economic prosperity via debt traps and poaching of minds and bodies with money and dosing the body with nanotechnology linked to China’s Artificial Intelligence AI Bio Cyber Physical System BCPS.

This attack hits home to me as I worked for Petroleos de Venezuela and Hess oil as my first job in process engineering role residing in Saint Croix, a spice island that used to be controlled by the Sovereign Military Order of Malta. I saw first hand the well educated Venezuelans and property owners flee Venezuela into United States of America when China started to capture Venzuela circa 2006-2007 through conventional espionage, bribes and cybersecurity infiltration. Then in 2010 CCP had enough control to wreck the Venezuelan economy, continue to infiltrate the nation state, capture their natural resources for oil exports and put Venezuela into the debt trap circa 2010 at least (e.g. part of China CCP United Front strategy and Belt & Road) and then in 2016 when America’s relationship building with Cuba was sabatoged by China CCP and proxy enemies of America, Venezuela’ democratic process was captured by CCP PLA MSS quantum nanobiochem.

Now China has CCP so plugged-into their AI BCPS they are using the Triads to run drugs out of Venezuela into America to attack America with fentanyl and laced drugs with CCP quantum nanobiochem. This has gotten so bad that POTUS had to label the drug/narcos as “terrorists” to enable U.S. Navy to start sinking their boats and submerines (if you want to call the quasi semi-submesible equipment that).

This is uncommon knowledge in the public eye.

[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2024_Venezuelan_presidential_election

[2] https://www.ccpbiothreats.com