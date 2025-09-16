Unrestricted War 131: Smart Viruses
What is a smart virus, how does it work and what are some prior examples of "smart virus" deployment globally?
COVID is Sars-Cov-2 smart virus “splinter cell” designed to selectively assassinate people not China CCP compliant. When someone gets “gunked up” with Sars-Cov-2 either synthetic biology synthesized internal to the human body via lipid nanoparticle mRNA and DNA and nanotechnology integration or through local contamination by someone spreading COVID (e.g. Sars-Cov-2 viral strains integrated with nanotechnology inside of a person or bugs contaminated). [1,2,3]
