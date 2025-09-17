Here is some new information with respect to decontamination of the human body when it is poisoned with neodymium and graphene that result in magnetism (e.g. increased “resistance”) and a surround & enclose on your God given body by iron and other items being attracted to the parts of your body “tagged” with magnetic nanotechnology.

In industrial waste water there is a nanoscale cellulse ligand system that selectively binds to the neodymium for removal. It is a two-step process that requires dosage of the water with the nanoscale cellulose materials and then a sodium bicarbonate wash.

I now know why in my initial bulk decontamination, the addition of sodium bicarbonate and sodium carbonate was critical to the bath, which also unplugged the check-valve from a neodymium magnetic graphene adhesive plug (e.g. that built upon my patent work with retired weapons engineer Joseph Kahoe via EMOPP USPTO WIPO/PCT patents in 2010 that China CCP National Oil Corporation referenced US9725983B2 and then fed into their Artificial Intelligence AI system to then build a nanoscale plugging version of our oil well kill technology for use in the human body to covert assasinate people globally. China CCP PLA MSS has deployed “neodymium” in the following country vaccines distributed globally, which aligns with Robert McCreight, retired U.S. Army Intelligence and was assassinated in 2024 after reporting on CCP PLA MSS Gain of Function GoF work on Nipah Virus by CCP PLA MSS labs.

This also makes sense at the Science & Technology S&T level on why I feel better eating vegetables, not fruits and not meats and then taking baths with sodium bicarbonate and also confirms how the check-valve that plugged in my bathtub was degunked when I added sodium bicarbonate specifically as no other salt mixtured worked to unplug the bathtub check-valve as it was not a chemical plug, but an electromagnetic plug, that matches the oil well kill (e.g. apparently China CCP PLA MSS AI BCPS and their proxies (e.g. “dark hat” intelligence community members) used the good tech that Joseph Kahoe and me worked on stop oil wells from leaking and damaging the environment, to then repurpose our good tech for a dual-use attempted global mass-genocide on the order of billions of people to try to steal the world covertly).

Figure 1: EMOPP patent US9725983B2 that China’s AI built upon to plug up and assasinate billions of people globally that are not China CCP compliant with Red Communist China. Our patent injects an electrochemical active material that gets activated in the presence of a magnetic field to plug an oil well tubulars and annular spaces, which when extended into the human body results in plugging of veins, capillaries, arteries, etc. which was not Joseph Kahoe or my purpose for the work. Our work developed a simple and safe method to plug an uncontrolled oil and gas well release from poisoning the local environment, flora and fauna.[1]

So, what to do? I’m eating vegetables and looking into nanoscale cellulose for liquid intake and then following that up with a bath, not in a bathtub that has an electromagnetic field going through it.

Here is the bathwater results in 2025 after following the decontamination protocol to remove neodymium and graphene from the human body:

Here is the protcol results in 2025 after letting the bath tub gravity drain for a day through a small leak, concentrating the removed neodymium and graphene magnetic synthetic biology solution from a human body:

For reference here is the neodymium and graphene being removed from my God given body after being poisoned, at this time I was fasting and eating vegetables and taking a bath with sodium bicarbonate to decontaminate. I’m now going to explore DNA-TX H-field neodymium remove frequencies in the far-field, however few people are aware of Meyl’s work on DNA-TX H-field technologies, which he built upon Nikola Tesla’s original work and extended it into DNA communications technology use case.

Hope this actionable information helps humanity counterstrike an attempted global genocide as the world further bifucates between NATO and China, cause make no mistake about it all democratic nation states are contested states at this point in time and China CCP PLA MSS and their proxies (dark hats and terrorists) have already deployed the global invasion into both national sovereignty and human mind and body sovereignty. Here are the nations that China has already invaded with their pharmaceutical supply chains in the clear linking people to China’s AIBCPS system, keep in mind nations not listed are attacked through other supply chain attack vectors by now as well.

Figure 2: Nation states that got invaded by China’s pharma industrial complex with nanotechnology dosed invasively into the human body linking them to China’s AIBCPS. Note that America, UK, Australia, NZ, South Africa, India, Saudi Arabia, Europe, Japan, Russia and other fortunate nation states were wise enough to avoid this initial attack piercing their natonal sovereignty. This also indicates Mexico and Venezuela have a problem on their hands and why the Triad international organized criminal syndicates have been able to move fentanyl through those natoin states into America and why the U.S. Navy now and USCG are cleared to remove narco traffic in international waters when kinetic weapon deployment is not a threat and why DIU just issued a BAA-OPEN for non-kinetic disablement technologies that Reactwell, my firm will be submitting a proposal to help counterstrike this global Neurostrike that is now not just non-kinetic, but “bio-kinetic” via proxies infiltrated by CCP PLA AI BCPS connected people with the quantum nanobiochem in them linked to China’s AI BCPS. [2,3]

List of References:

[1] https://patents.google.com/patent/US9725983

[2] https://www.aibcps.com

[3] https://www.reactwell.com