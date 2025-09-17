Unrestricted War 133: Invisible Arsenal Counterstrike Tools Required
These are just some of the literature references that Reactwell's AI BCPS project is utilizing to counter China's "invisible arsenal" of audio-video-communciations-nanotechnology CNT and WPT
As the knowledge I’ve accumulated since 2022 to counterstrike China CCP PLA MSS and proxy “dark hat” intelligence community IC “invisible arsenal’ weapons is extremely difficult to locate due to Artificial Intelligence AI data-in-the-flow obfuscation and misinformation. I’ve decided to publish in the clear some of the key information that has enabled me to live through and build back after being attacked by quantum magnetic nanobiochem “invisible arsenal” weapons of war.
Anyone who has “cognitive capacity” and is not yet impacted by China’s cognitive degradation weapons can request these reading materials via an order by going to www.aibcps.com and call the number listed and leave a message with your name, email and contact information with a request for this information. However, if you are under cognitive attack by nanotechnology it is best that you subscribe to the services at www.aibcps.com as you are already operating at a cognitive deficit and the information and time required to understand the fundamental physics, chemistry, biology and nanotechnology is not on your side. This information was compiled from global sources over the timeline period of 150 years and is working on an applied basis now at www.aibcps.com
If you do go searching for this information there are Artificial Intelligence AI systems actively working to prevent you from locating all of this unique sources of information that let you understand and apply the following:
DNA cellular communications at a distance via H-field synchronization and quantum uplink by Meyl out of Germany, who made the grave error of educating China CCP PLA MSS via their “United Fronts” initiative that used awards and recognition given to the academic as a way to bait, hook, and pull in Meyl’s knowledge into China CCP AI BCPS
Quantum Information Theory QIT applied via near-field technologies active and passive, a passive form of QIT is an orgonne transmitter and diamagnetic nanoparticle ions imprinted with QIT rates, these are not the same frequencies as listed in Royal Raymond Rife’s book that Nenah Sylver, PhD has written about. In fact I am not aware that Nenah is aware of the near-field technology as the number of people on earth now with high frequency and minimal “resistance” is dwindling by the year due to a global “Neurostrike” by China CCP PLA MSS and their proxy “black hat” intelligence community IC members
Color and Sound coherence at specific frequencies in the far-field as described and applied by Dinshah and work carried forward by his family members and their foundation.
Antique bibles prior to World War I, when the global attack actually began on humanity by the “dark hat” intelligence community IC members utilizing mesogen nemetic crystal systems discovered from ancient sites and reverse engineering.
Publications that are provided by the Sovereign Military Order of Malta members in newsletter format, that have copies and clones with misinformation and rates that are not correct intentionally to harm people looking into QIT applied technologies in the active transmitter space.
Feynman Insitute’s at LANL Feynman diagrams and Germany’s Fraunhaufer lines that enable conversion of elements into spectra ion emissions in frequency. This enables one to go from mass to frequency through Planck and Einstein equations. Dinshah utilized Fraunhaufer lines and Russell’s work to move his light coherence (preferred over sound as light has a higher potential than sound, in fact Dinshah preferred to combine light with sound, synchronized).
Brandon’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.