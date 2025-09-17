As the knowledge I’ve accumulated since 2022 to counterstrike China CCP PLA MSS and proxy “dark hat” intelligence community IC “invisible arsenal’ weapons is extremely difficult to locate due to Artificial Intelligence AI data-in-the-flow obfuscation and misinformation. I’ve decided to publish in the clear some of the key information that has enabled me to live through and build back after being attacked by quantum magnetic nanobiochem “invisible arsenal” weapons of war.

Figure 1: Tools of the Trade - Knowledge is Power in countering China CCP PLA MSS and proxy “black hat” intelligence community IC member “Neurostrike” and “invisible arsenal” weapons of mass destruction that the human eye, non-enhanced can not observe.

Anyone who has “cognitive capacity” and is not yet impacted by China’s cognitive degradation weapons can request these reading materials via an order by going to www.aibcps.com and call the number listed and leave a message with your name, email and contact information with a request for this information. However, if you are under cognitive attack by nanotechnology it is best that you subscribe to the services at www.aibcps.com as you are already operating at a cognitive deficit and the information and time required to understand the fundamental physics, chemistry, biology and nanotechnology is not on your side. This information was compiled from global sources over the timeline period of 150 years and is working on an applied basis now at www.aibcps.com

If you do go searching for this information there are Artificial Intelligence AI systems actively working to prevent you from locating all of this unique sources of information that let you understand and apply the following: