Okay, I’ve been helping a lot of people and out of these primary interactions, I’m seeing supply chain contamination with neodymium oxide particles combined with graphene to turn people magnetic and start to accumulate unhealthy materials, lowering their “frequency” and increasing their “resistance” to movement, work and cognitive functioning at prior levels. This is a nanotechnology materials science enabled attack vector that masquerades as conventional indirect symptoms that conventional Medical Doctors MDs are missing due to a significant lack of knowledge…. since I took all pre-med courses in undergraduate, but opted to go more technical, I can state “D” is for doctor at some medical schools in the Western World, of course this does not apply to all doctors and especially the international doctors that immigrated into America, worked there arses off and then got into medical school to improve their lives and their families lives against a lot of odds. That said, doctors are not being educated on China CCP PLA MSS “invsible arsenal” of nanobiochem, nanotechnology and materials science weaponization throughout all supply chains globally that China can get into legally or illegally.

Here is what China CCP PLA MSS put in the vaccines that it rolled out globally, but did not give to the Chinese people in its’ own nation state, let that one sink in. Neodymium and graphene itemized here via ICP-MS laboratory analytical. Now the scientists that published this are getting attacked by the people in their nation state that took the Sinopharma military-industrial-pharma CCP PLA MSS nanotechnology tagging them and hooking their God given bodies into China’s AI. So in actuality it is China attacking these researchers publishing incremenating information in the clear against China CCP PLA MSS to try to cover up China’s sneak poison pill/pharma/supply chain attack on the world (e.g. modern day poison dart).

Figure 1: China CCP PLA MSS Neodymium present in the COVID vaccine distributed globally to the world, but not to China’s own citizens. Why? Cause it is a poison at worst and at best and a pharma-industrial-complex quantum nanobiochem population control platform linking the people dosed by this pharma-industrial-military CCP PLA MSS system to China’s Artificial Intelligence AI Bio Cyber Physical System BCPS. [1]

Here is what China’s research institute published about the use of Neodymium when dosed internal to the human body: “Neodymium oxide (Nd 2 O 3 ) particles, which are widely used as a material additive, have attracted significant attention because of their potential toxic effects. Although numerous studies have examined Nd₂O₃ toxicity in humans, a comprehensive review remains unavailable. This is the first review to summarize and discuss the findings of toxicity studies on Nd₂O₃ and its application in pharmaceutics. Specifically, we review the industrial applications of Nd₂O₃ and the in vivo and in vitro studies on its cytotoxicity, respiratory toxicity, neurotoxicity, embryotoxicity, and pharmaceutical application. Nd₂O₃ promotes inflammatory factor production in cells. It causes lung tissue injury by increasing inflammatory and oxidative stress indices. It also reduces the learning ability and memory of children by altering neurotransmitters and increasing oxidative stress indices. Furthermore, it increases embryonic mortality and the malformation rate of embryos through the activation of apoptotic pathways. This review highlights the shortcomings of current research and provides direction for future research on the toxicity and the safe and reasonable application of Nd₂O₃. This review may help people fully understand the toxicity of and safety precautions in using Nd₂O₃.” [2]

So, let me get this straight. China has neodymium in their vaccines distributed for free and paid basis globally through their military-industrial-pharma system to “help” people fight against Sars-Cov-2, a smart virus by China CCP PLA MSS and at the same time China’s research institutions are publishing results that clearly state neodymium oxide causes lung tissue injury by increasing inflammatory and oxidative stress indices. It also reduces the learning ability and memory of children by altering neurotransmitters and increasing oxidative stress indices. Furthermore, it increases embryonic mortality and the malformation rate of embryos through the activation of apoptotic pathways. Yeah, seriously, why would anyone want to work with China including the BRICs members when China is poisoning their own so-called allies. Notably, India did not receive the China Sinopharm vaccines or Russia or America for that matter, but Mexico did and a lot of central and sud de America nation states (no bueno).

Learn how to remove neodymium and graphene from your body by going here www.aibcps.com and making a phone call or sending an email through DNA-TX H-field services and low cost simple supplements and best practices, cause on-average your medical doctor MD is currently outgunned by China's "invisible arsenal" of nanotechnology, nanobiochem and materials science weaponization.

