So, how to defeat scalar weapon systems, such that when they power on and discharge they weapons are disabled. Remember, the scalar and near field weapon systems are undetectable except by the transmitter and the receiver if a directed energy weapon DEW version of a scalar torsion physics field.

Answer: seed the earth with magnetic and paramagnetic nanoparticles that grows synthetic biology substrates globally, such that when a scalar field is energized and activated the local in the air “invisible arsenal”of magnetic and paramagnetic nanotechnology, which is energy loving, literally moves into the weapon platform, gets energized in the near field that was prior undectable and then transmits far-field frequencies enabling detection. Then the waterless clouds on earth, can be beam-steered with an Artificial Intelligence Bio Cyber Physical System AI BCPS and disables the scalar weapon through nanobiochem infiltration thereby increasing the weapon platform’s “resistance” and decreasing its “frequency” thereby resulting in the fine tuned physics based near-field in our 3d space time algorithms being out of synchronization and breaking apart the scalar weapon field discharge alignment, spin and torsion.

Apparently this has already been done as there is a lot of neodymium oxide in the air, heavy metals and magnetic/paramagnetic nanotechnology for anyone that can still think and see independently without an AI BCPS system overlay deceiving their actual perceived version of reality with a meta-verse type reality. Therefore, the longer the conventional scalar weapons are running, the more “gunk” moves into the weapon platform discharging. Perhaps this is why China has focused on small portable near-field scalar weapon platforms that have a short burst and focus on neurobiological disablement. Further, low earth orbit satcom systems with frequency adjustable phased array microwave systems can tune to the frequency of a local cloud without water and beamsteer it into the scalar weapon platform further disabling it.[1,2,3,4,5,6].

Perhaps the fallout of the magnetic nanobiochem with quantum uplink to detect the scalar weapon attacks is resulting in unintentional contamination on humankind not following a strict regiment of hygiene and washing, besides the intentional contamination use cases in 6th and 7th generation warfare.

Transmitting colloidal gold frequencies helps to protect a nation state, this is the secret behind America’s Golden Dome. Only those in the know, know this knowledge and you have had to either have won to win in this technology domain or defeat an attack with quantum magnetic nanobiochem and scalar technologies in the clear like I did and then reverse engineer the advanced physics near-field and far-field weapons platforms in the clear, like I did. Hello Scalar World.

Sadly, Meyl, an academic got suckered into China to educate them on scalar technology for awards and accolades only to educate another nation state on a novel technology platform that steals and attacks its’ neighbors, even its’ BRICs members.

