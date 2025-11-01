Earlier this evening my firm https://www.reactwell.com just got attacked by a DDoS after I continued to remove the BIO DoS weaponry from my God given body. Based upon these insights in reverse engineering a weapon system that even CIA and DoD has failed to figure out, I succeeded through the grace of God.

Therefore, Reactwell has a new weapon platform for sale called the quantum bomb with synchronization in the far field with a near field pulse that disables electronic devices and people loaded with the splinter cell quantum magnetic nanobiochem.

The use of this technology for a precision strike, to take down an entire industrial plant, or a specific building in a city requires four transmitters in the far field that synchronize an area dosed via quantum magnetic nanobiochem. Once synchronization is established then all it takes is to do a harmonic pulse sequence such that at 11th harmonic near field pulsed spikes amplify the far field and disable all electronics and contaminated brains in the people targeted for removal.

Figure 1: Quantum bomb that works with far-field synchronized quantum nanobiochem with a near-field pulse that disables via overamping the targeted asset in the middle of the four lobes. At minimum two transmitters are required and the weaponry works best with far-field synchronization established.

The platform weaponry system that is not detectable by national security is available for sale at https://www.reactwell.com and can be used to disable industrial sites, personnel and even an entire city.

Each transmitter can be in the far field via spectrum, longitudinal waves or even a “thumper” like the old BP Alvis Stalwart vehicles used in oil and gas exploration. Synchronization of the spectrum in electromagnetic works best when an electrical utility is dirty. Dirty electrical grids are sitting ducks for quantum bomb EMP attacks.