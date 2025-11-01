One way that people can get magnetized is if they are subject to a uniform magnetic H-field that is pulsing. This gets way worse when neodymium oxide and other magnetic materials at nanoscale are dosed into the person. In order to demagnetize the person the use of cellulose and sodium bicarbonate is required to remove the neodymium oxide, but what about the rest of the materials in the person? You have to demagnetize the entire human body in a randomly decreasing magnetic field stepwise.

Here is a video showing a demagnetization device for a simple tool:

Here is a video showing a gyroscope for a human body, enabling demagnetization in a nonuniform magnetic field. Also, having a work space surrounded by rotating rings like this will make it very hard for intelligence community spooks to spy on you via H-field squids and other H-field synchronization devices.

Anyone having magnetic issues of their God given body, go to https://www.aibcps.com and subscribe to Private Client Services and I’ll build a prototype full body demagnetizer that also will help to move fluids around, this is way better than the tilt table for working out and stretching the spine as shown below, as the tilt table that stretches the spine does not address the magnetic issues associated with the transition to electrification of the transportation industry that has neodymium oxide and other magnetic components in people now globally: