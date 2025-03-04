Action: if your dog has heartworms and current pills are not removing them all the way then this article is for you to talk with your vet about on use of this system that I have built (e.g. currently working treatment unit for heartworm killing).

Preventative measures are recommended and you should talk with your vet about this. However, if you have a dog and the dog has worms, specifically heartworms (problematic to remove with pills only) then you need to consider pursuing this system of mine with your vet to kill the heart worms in-situ.

The use of pulsed square waves (Rife originally figured this out) at 50% duty with Scoon or Holland 11th harmonics delivered at the mortal oscillatory frequency while in parallel delivering blood cleaning frequencies will kill the heartworms and remove the heartworm debris from your dog.

The square wave has a very special fast fourier transformation FFT that is listed below itemizing the harmonics with a cartoon of the first six harmonics from the fundamental frequency. The square wave packages many sine waves within a pulse at a given frequency where the sine waves are harmonics multiples of the fundamental frequency.

In undergraduate studies while taking process controls in chemical engineering and associated transformations of spectrums for process controllers (PID) I excelled (A range) and volunteered my personal time (unpaid) to tutor a lot of people in the class needing help to pass this course. Of course I was not taught, extremely uncommon knowledge, this very useful use case of FFT pulsed square waves to remove problematic and lethal heart worms from dogs and stumbled upon this novel and practical.use case while seeking out solutions to remove China CCP synthetic biology worms for industrial espionage and covert murder attempt on my life. Interesting thing, China CCP eats dogs and sells pharmaceutical meds for humans and animals (dogs) internationally.

Therefore, do not buy made in China if you are a dog owner as you are funding dog eaters!

I will be posting this advanced technology solution available to veterinary professionals only in a mobile (non-internet connected) kit for use at their clinics to treat previously untreatable heartworms and other invasive parasite issues at www.reactwell.com as China CCP AI just did another attack. The tech works, it is reasonably advanced enough to threaten pharma pill pushers to shadow filter it with their AI investments to prevent awareness, especially since CCP owns pharmaceutical corps that sell the less effective mass based pills. Email me directly at electrostasis@proton.me if you are a vet or the client of a vet and would like to utilize this technology of frequency pills for your dog.

