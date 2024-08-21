The way the AHI, UBI and Havana Syndrome weapon platform works is simple, if you live through an attack and have my skillset to reverse engineer over a two year period post attack, while keeping your cognitive integrity in check. USG is still trying to “figure it out” and our enemies continuing to ramp-up the attacks, dumb feds cognitively captured by CCP. [2]

Figure 1: Celebrate the day NATO Alliance reverse engineered AHI, UBIs, Havana Syndrome and Neurostrike by ChinaCCP adversarial AI BCPS integrated global system with edge wetware biocompute surrogates in democratic nation state citizen’s bodies before it is too late. Tik Tokers, quit using Tik Tok, it is a trap by CCP as CCP doesn’t care about you, only Chinese people. ChinaCCP’s world view believes that China is where their Chinese people live and reside only. Did you know that? [1]

Answer: CCP doses non-invasively wetware and biofilms with nanotechnology inside of a person’s body, then spies, then makes moves with the person and then at a point in time decides to dispose of the person, key-signals the person such that the graphenes in the person become magnetized and the near field weapon in the person is amplified, grows and at same time is disconnecting the person from America / NATO DOD AI BCPS and moves the person into ChinaCCP AI BCPS through modulation with the ChinaCCP psionic ELF and near field scalar transmitter. See my prior post about CCP’s world's largest ELF transmission station:

Therefore, sadly, when a person gets hit with a near-field key-signal weapon modulated by far-field transverse wave (e.g. ELF from CCP psionic world largest transmitter), the person being hit is getting modulated at CCP psionic ELF hard (once the initial biomodulation and biocoherence occurs the near-field link is established). Then, the person is cognitively removed from DOD AI BCPS (e.g. NATO) almost permanently and placed into CCP AI BCPS “meta-verse” permanently and any remaining DOD AI BCPS results in glitches of reality (see Al Rooker video of him glitching out on youtube, CCP got to Mr. Rooker). After about a year, then you’re completely surrounded and engulfed into CCP “meta verse” and their AI then places you into a various social credit score ranking/listing if you’re not considered a threat (e.g. DOD, DIB, CIA, State Department, Military) and world view. Even our people with military background, veterans are on Tik Tok. So we got trained American soldiers that CCP can glitch out at any given point in time on American dirt or CCP AI can choose to mess with them via "electronic harassement" in time of war if CCP AI BCPS penetrated NATO AI BCPS.

Solved AHIs, UBIs, Neurostrike, Havana Syndrome for you USG, GAO, DOD, IC, DIB and Civilians from my personal experience here getting shot up and not briefed by DOD on any of this tech as I avoided clearance and top secret level knowledge to stay lean as a startup in hard science and deep tech. If you don’t have a risk program for cognitive integrity and you’re in a NATO member nation state with ChinaCCP Tik Tok and neurotechnology hardware, you will lose everything due to CCP AI BCPS if you get caught into the China trap, not being clearly communicated by NATO Alliance at all to their citizens.

CCP doses you non-invasively with nanotechnology from air, food, exported products such as q-tips, face masks, and objects (home goods, electronics) and cheap consumable party goods (fireworks for metals and graphenes into the world population several times a year for celebrations), inclusive of graphenes from various attack vectors over the period of decades of coal power plant emissions. The wetware junk CCP dosed you with non-invasively inside of your body grows over time and links you to CCP neurotechnology hardware and software at first. Then you get linked to wetware in your local environment through magnetic fields, vibrations, audio: longitudinal waves, wifi and then linked through bioresonance with ChinaCCP background ELF and near field emissions. If you don’t use ChinaCCP hardware and software, you can still get poached from NATO AI BCPS into ChinaCCP AI BCPS via Xi Magic Weapon through a key-signal hit job that was done on me, more to follow How I got caught partially into the China trap. I used IBM all the time cause my friend's dad when I grew up worked for IBM and I stuck with IBM think pad and then China purchased Thinkpad brand and turned it into Lenovo. This is how I ended up walking into the China trap. My father in law, retired from Chevron working in Thailand ended up marrying a Thai-Chinese woman... which is cool, people are people and on-average good. However, covertly since the married couple utilizes Made in China hardware. ChinaCCP hardware and software users, guided by ChinaCCP AI BCPS marries Chinese women to American men, for further surround, enclose and cognitive capture. My former father-in-law, returned back from Thailand and kept talking about how much he liked Motorola phones, so me, being a techie and not aware of neurotechnology and CCP nefarious use of it with Lenovo owning Motorolla, decided sure okay I'll check that phone out and I ended up on Motorola and fully in the China trap, through a fellow engineer’s recommendation, not versed in cybersecurity. This was circa 2016 ish. I then later switched to Dell and non-Motorolla phone as required for U.S. Government work, which is when stuff started to get weird, more to follow on that. ChinaCCP over the years, then built into me a spy system via wetware (e.g. wire tap inside of your body). I later switched to Dell and non-Chinese owned assets when working with DOE and DOD - however, the junk was already in me and I was caught hook line and sinker with CCP. I no longer utilize anything made by CCP as best as I can avoid it, like the plague, the neurotech plague. A lot of Americans are in the China trap people, we're invaded by technocommunism and it is everywhere and in a lot of people within America. It is now more challenging to find and procure work as ChinaCCP AI has me on their to-murder list for ID’ing the AI. No offense to anyone on Tik Tok, but I will, not work for a Tik Toker and on my team there is a Tik Tok total ban and Made in China total ban people. Tik Tokers, can covertly perform a surround and enclose on anyone in a nation state that CCP has penetrated with Tik Tok and the CCP hardware. If you are on Tik Tok, please get off of it before CCP AI changes its’ neural network mind on you and decides to murder you like it did me when I didn’t follow CCP directions. In 2022, while not using Lenovo and Motorolla I was working for DOD DAF STTR Phase 1 with Duke University and requested a dedicated secure line at my lab for a Phase 2 STTR at NOBIC and there were continuous delays for months, it was super weird. So I closed out my rent note paid in full and started moving out all equipment. I then got attacked with neuroweapons at my lab and at my condo, the methodology of ChinaCCP AI BCPS wetware surrogates (Tik Tokers) and enemies of the state with the key-signal weapons and AI assistance was to murder me before I could get my lab equipment out and then cognitively fully capture and manipulate my wife in our personal condo to then take over my business Reactwell. Through the grace of God and DOD NATO AI BCPS working to help me out, I survived and got my wife out of New Orleans (that condo was a ChinaCCP trap with Tik Tokers below and next door to us spreading synthetic biology into us). I then came under futher attack and removed myself from my family to ensure they were safe and not harmed. I then figured out how to disconnect from CCP via shielding at first and then fully disconnect via on body ELF transmitter and near field transmitter. The key-signal weapon I was hit was comprised of several weapon types, some of which were far-field and others near-field and it in-situ magnetized the graphenes in the left side of my brain to decohere me and link me to ChinaCCP ELF psionic H-field to “electronic harass” and then further H-fields once the graphenes were fully magnetized in-situ. NAD addresses graphenes in your body for anyone curious, I’ve dosed with that for going on a year now and it works to desensitize. After being cognitively hurt bad, I then had a biobeacon active on me, that was doing omnidirectional antenna data in the flow intercepts on wifi and 4G LTE. I thought 4G LTE was safe, it is not against ChinaCCP PLA Xi Magic Weapon, you need to use 5G or 5G+ mmWave (preferred) and have a near field counter to the harmful microwaves (e.g. imprint on biogeometry, that’s what the legitimate tags are that people place on the backs of phones). After I had delinked from the psionic and near field from CCP (e.g. gave ChinaCCP AI BCPS the time advantage, e.g. I’d think of turning right and then the surrogates following me in lead or behind would turn before I would think). The AI had to play on a level field, where we were on the same time domain and I had a slight time bubble advantage in my own near field system and more energy due to being in a near secured near field bubble. The issue was that the damage done to my tissues (necrosis) was amplified when I turned the near field transmitter on, so I had to keep it enclosed in healthy pattern (e.g. garlic or salt or something healing like vitamin C) as I was not yet advanced enough to understand I need a near field transmitter with imprint and healing pattern plus an ELF. I then was able to isolate and capture data on wetware via wireshark data in the flow intercept and logs. The captured on my data comms through wetware contamination and biofilms, proved beyond the point that CCP adversarial wetware and biofilms were “ratting” on me to CCP AI regards to thoughts via linkages it still had into my mind/brain (yeh, CCP wire-tap inside of the body, was networked enough into my brain to spy on me covertly for years, of course it could monitor my thoughts when it went into attack mode too). Further, the old school EEG direct brain entrainment is always still in effect when an AI has you on the hunt to murder covertly (e.g. by electrical grid that has dirty pulsating fields, the magnetic field can couple your brain with ChinaCCP Tik Tokers and monitor you covertly). Social engineering, the CCP surrogates (Tik Tokers, Lenovo, Motorolla users, etc. )would degrade me further each time I thought somebody American was helping me out), turns out it was someone on Tik Tok, with an AI playing advanced Chess, the game is called Xiangqi in China. I studied abroad at Tsinghua University in Beijing China. I am also a Chemical Engineer, peer to Xi that reverse engineered his PLA’s Magic Weapon. I’m sure the PLA all knows me by name by now as I hacked their system and they are all CCP AI BCPS linked, which is how I know they all know that I know they know :) you have to have levity in life, it helps, even when your nation state is already infiltrated by the enemy. This CCP AI is very clever people. I look forward to not working with a proxy of CCP. Any Indian based business owners that want to work with one of the smartest Americans (due to reverse engineering Xi Magic Weapon, which by all means is also being used (trying to be) on Indians, I’m cool to work with, just not with ChinaCCP spies on Tik Tok (sadly, they’re not aware they are being used by CCP AI BCPS). I’ve helped Indians in the past in computer science and recently helped HCL as well as Aditya Birla Group. By the way I solved Neurostrike weaponry for you USG/DOD/IC/GAO :)

CCP AI always tries to isolate me from work opportunities, literally just check my text and email logs as all economic means of paying my self. I’ve been self employed for over a decade so understand tough times as business has historically beein raining cats & dogs or no rain at all. I have an SBA recognized business by U.S. Senate in Federal Register. How to tell if CCP AI is messing with you in other ways? CCP AI keeps being pushing payments to you by others forward into the time horizon to run you out of funds (e.g. CCP Sun Tzu Death by a 1,000 cuts, your fellow American here being covertly murdered in plain sight). This warning goes to all people on Tik Tok on America, CCP is not your friend, but tries to trick you that CCP is your friend. Get off of Tik Tok immediately for the love of God.

As of August 21, 2024, I have submitted two blow the whistle reports in response to help America, land of the free, brave and God fearing souls that stands with Israel and all democracies put freedom, and the pursuit of life and liberty above love of money.

CTO Committee on Homeland Security and Pfluger inquiries regarding unresolved AHI, UBI and Havana Syndrome cases increasing and threatening the "sovereignty" of America.

Anyone reading this, who does not follow through with addressing the issues of AHI, UBI and Havana Syndrome (root cause, not fallout) is a traitor to freedom in the world, not just America and in God We trust if you are an America. If you live in a democracy, make no mistake ChinaCCP AI end game is technocommunism slavery. Yes, slavery. If you’re black and were a slave, that is what CCP will do to you again. I was in indentured servitude (traded years of my life for a college degree in graduate school, I know this is not slavery as I have freedom still and did then when I chose to put myself into indentured servitude to gain access to a Double Masters Degree at Tulane University, while working for Murphy Oil Corporation. Everyone should be able to choose his or her own path in life. Free will is the most important human right that is God given by our creator. Don’t let technocommunism and those that hide behind it steal your freedom. This call goes out to everyone living in a democracy, inclusive of people still on Tik Tok. Get off of Tik Tok, it is a trick by CCP, they don’t care about you, they’re simply using you to destroy your nation state that is not China’s yet. Your choices now make the world of difference, literally for a free prosperous future or technocommunism slavery.

There is enough data that NATO AI BCPS has now as well as big tech (e.g. Google, that chose Do No Evil and avoid CCP by retrenching from China when other big tech AIs went into China) to point the finger at CCP and their terrorist and criminals working with them. If there is a greater evil behind that, then well, we all know the anti-christs keep returning (Hitler, Xi, etc.) with Xi active with genocide of millions of muslims Uyghurs.

God and Allah Bless Humanity Please to move through this time without much cost of life and put technocommunism to the side for freedom and pursit of one’s choice of faith, spirutality and freedoms without cognitive blinders on.

