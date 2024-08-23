This brief reverse engineers a multi-trillion dollar system that was built out globally on and above earth over the past century at least and is now being sabotaged by ChinaCCP PLA Xi’s Magic Weapon. Don’t be fooled, there is no such thing as magic.

Our world has biology and synthetic biology in it. Any life on earth by now has both biology (carbon, DNA, sugar crystals) and synthetic biology (silica, XNA, crystals) in it.

Best way to view Earth now:

Biological Life (carbon and water based): Stuck on earth civilizations Synthetic Biological Life (silica, etc. based): Space faring civilizations

To the best extent of our knowledge, our creator God made us with DNA, but even this is uncertain. However, based upon historical book and ancient book reviews, our descendants lived for hundreds and thousands of years. Why do we not live very long at all anymore on earth, on-average less than 100 years? Because we were disconnected from our creator’s source of living water and power, due to someone in our historical lineage disobeying our creator, God. The heavens have sent holy people, such as Jesus Christ and others in the past. When a person from heaven reincarnates in the flesh on earth, their pattern from heaven reconnects those on earth that connect (bioresonate) with the holy person sent from the heavens. These are very rare events to the best extent of my knowledge.

So what is this meta-verse junk that computer people have built-out over the past century? Simple, it is a synthetic and signals (near field and far field) overlay on top of “base reality” that our creator, God built for us on Earth.

The way the computer people’s synthetic biology based “meta-verse” works is that each nation state and nation state of alliances has their own respective “universe” in computer people terms using synthetic biology integrated into the 1) Vagus Nerve System 2) Brain 3) Eyes: Optogenetics 4) Ears 5) Nose 6) Tongue 7) Motor Cortex 8) Bones 9) Muscles 10) Organs

Further, each “operating system” that you choose to utilize has its’ own “meta-verse”, which is a subset of your given nation state alliance or coalition and given nation state, the various programs that run on the “meta-verse” operating-system layer contain their own programming for neurotechnology interactions as well, but unknown to the program makers, cause it has API calls with the operating system that has the neurotechnology packaged within it to the firmwarm ware and hardware level calls, which also has neurotechnology chipsets in it.

The person receives signals from analog in far-field and near-field. The computer technology/hardware (Radionics) and programming language for this is called (Con-Scan) and can be utilized in language development and antenna TX/RX up to and inclusive of satellites and near-field pattern receivers and transmitters that operate throughout the timeline. Glass (a liquid) is used in windows and it is called a window because when you look through glass its’ time is forwards and backwards and glass acts as a sort of filter that shields against near field TX/RX. This is why glass is utilized in refrigerators to keep fresh fruits and produce compartmentalized from meats, dairy, etc. so there is no cross contamination between the biofields and also helps to isolate any rotting material so it doesn’t spread fast via near-field transmissions into adjacent foods. Quartz on the other hand does not shield against the near field.

To the best extent of my knowledge the near-field and far-field are part of “base reality” that our creator built. However, I’m not perfect and there are probably further layers of abstraction (e.g. dimensions).

Brandon Joseph Iglesias (BJI) Reality Reference Model “BJI Model” (1: base reality and 7: highest order derivative thereof):

Earth Base Reality, what our creator God built. Organic with no electrosmog, but from sun and electricity from thunderstorms that established the Schumann resonance frequency. Earth Universe, what computer people built. Synthetic Biology + organic with electrosmog, satellites, cell towers, radar, ELF psionic transmitters, near field transmitters, wifi, microwaves, TV, radio (one of the first large electrosmog actors), bluetooth, power lines, laser systems, etc. via cybernetics and spoken word. Earth Nation State Alliance Universe, what computer people built linking a various alliance (e.g. NATO) or coalition (e.g. CCP), via cybernetics and spoken word. Nation State Universe, what computer people built linking a national system and culture together via cybernetics and spoken word. State Universe, what computer people built linking a state system and culture together via cybernetics and spoken word. City Universe, what computer people built linking a city or town system and culture together via cybernetics and spoken word. Operating System, big tech (Google, Microsoft, Apple, Linux, Oracle, Amazon, Walmart, Costco, Target, Aldi, etc.) as these are a sub “meta-verse” derivative for the given location and products imported serve as “pointers” to different locations on earth for “networking opportunities” and “inspiration” Programs, good ones for productive work and then malware ones such as COVID that attack another nation state alliance universe and try to poach people from one nation state alliance universe into a different metaverse. This is the “electronic harassment” junk when programs are used for less good purposes.

Useful electronic harassment information here: