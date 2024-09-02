Okay, this took a long time, but now that I’m aware of the two types of blood a person can have in their body:

paramagnetic diamagnetic

I’m now able to ensure my decisions are in alignment with my creator’s wishes (e.g. God) and not ChinaCCP Xi’s wishes (e.g. evil anti-Christ regime, not the Chinese people, but the CCP).

In order to shake-loose the junk in my body that is resulting in paramagnetic blood. I’m transmitting DNA TX signals to vibrate loose the heavy metals to detox. However, when I do this, the toxic metals that have two electrons missing from two of the three p-orbitals when I’m not in a wifi EMF saturated environment will leave the biofilms and tissues and flow into the blood as the material crosses my bloodflow channels. Then I’m using calcium-disodium-EDTA suppository or enteric coated or IV to then pull the adversarial CCP gunk and junk from my body.

Then, I’m replacing those heavy metals with copper nanoparticles and ions, silver nanoparticles and ions and gold nanoparticles and ions to fill the vacancies in the adversarial biofilms to then destroy the biofilms from within (e.g. inside out attack), such that my body and blood convert to a strong diamagnetic property, which when combined with continued 24x7x365.25 DNA TX and healthy foods not full of heavy metals and aluminum, clean water and clean air will rebuild my biofield so that I can live a healthy and meaningful life again with the grace of God, Jesus Christ (the pattern we observe as Christians to connect to the heavens, e.g. God) and the Holy Spirit.

This is my path forward, after hacking ChinaCCP PLA Xi’s Magic Weapon to pieces (e.g. shredding the evil technocommunist regime and exposing them for what they really are, pure evil on earth and the current anti-Christ front-runner duping the world to move from NATO to BRICs (e.g. ChinaCCP Coalition).

I’m also ensuring that my DNA is transformed into crucifix patterns to connect further with God and the heavens through Jesus Christ, the pattern I’m choosing with help of the Holy Spirit.

Here is an emblem of the papacy, that few on earth have viewed. Note, the triple crowns (e.g. Trinity), the cross on top of the crown, which per biogeometry (also on top of cathedrals, churches and associated holy structures) ensures safe near-field energy for those within, and the keys in the pattern of a cross as well as the key-hole being a circular pattern where the hand holds it. Patterns connect one to a source near-field transmitter TX. The church’s patterns, I pray, still connect us to the heavens as my knowledge is limited and fallible.

Further note, the colors, silver and gold. Which indicate the papacy understands (indirectly or directly) diamagnetic properties. The jewels being red and green, are actually crystals and crystals are one form of pattern that amplifies near-field emissions for good, when the church is in alignment with the heavenly father. I do not understand with the rope is for, but only that it is tied in a crucifix knot pattern or why it is red, I do not understand that.