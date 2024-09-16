Okay, so I have completed my initial mission on reverse-engineering Xi’s Magic Weapon and applied physics (conventional and new) to gain control of my brain and body again, while at the same time identifying the materials non-invasively dosed in my body that enabled ChinaCCP PLA Xi’s Magic Weapon to penetrate, not only my sovereign God given mind, body and almost into my spirit, but also NATO AI BCPS (e.g. DOD AI BCPS also got pierced too).

This brief is for NATO and all nation states that value freedom, even those stuck in the China trap due to CCP PLA Xi’s Magic Weapon. I truly believe, the heavens have been looking after me through this journey in reverse engineering true evil advanced technology, and acting through those on earth.

The information below is applied and available to those that choose to engage with Reactwell’s bioenergetic electronic harassment disconnect services as well as enhancement services as delivered through the “Electrostasis Project” by Brandon Iglesias.

The ChinaCCP PLA Xi’s Magic Weapon system is multi-part. The two main parts are:

Advanced technology dosed non-invasively into your body Advanced technology external to your body

By the use of non-invasively dosed “nanotechnology” (advanced technology: this is an extreme over-simplification but enables the information to be messaged to the public, that needs to know), ChinaCCP and their proxy terrorists to humankind are able to directly mess with your perception and interaction with reality (e.g. what you see, what you hear and what you say):

Figure 1: Hear no evil, see no evil, speak no evil.

Figure 2: Random junk online regarding the three monkey’s reference. Note, monkys are patterns from and of earth, don’t focus on this pattern. Focus on patterns from the heavens. Even this pattern “wise monkeys” is still keeping you grounded to earth, not a way to be inspired by the heavens.

I choose to focus on the Christ “pattern” to connect my mind and thought to heaven. Now, onto the truth. There are biological brains God given and then synthetic biology brain overlays.

Here is an entry level book “Neurotechnology: Premises, Potential and Problems”. NASA we got a problem and it is CCP “NeuroStrike”. Buy James’ book to learn more about this and note the brain overlay “nanotechnology” clearly depicted on the cover of the book, but CCP’s tech is wireless, doesn’t require the cable to the joystick controlling the human brain per James’ book.

Keep in mind all major nation states and big tech as well as nation stateless virtual groups (e.g. virtual nation states), weird religious cults such as Scientology (e.g. why Tom Cruise, doesn’t age cause he’s enhanced with nanotechnology… like I said, all major governments have this tech oh and by the way Tom is part of Scientology), multi-national conglomerate groups and the two main opposing groups (NATO Alliance vs. ChinaCCP Coalition) all utilize the advanced “nanotechnology” overlay on top of biological life on earth.

I used to own a copy of one of James’ books, but lent it to a church group leader, where the church pastor is on Tik Tok, a ChinaCCP neuroweapon. That church is “Healing Place” church in Baton Rouge, LA, which is a ChinaCCP surrogate and proxy organization acting on behalf of ChinaCCP in America through the cognitively captured pastors and church leaders. ChinaCCP took something good in America and covertly used their Xi’s Magic Weapon to turn it evil. I never received this book back, it is theft by “Healing Place” church organization affiliated and directly employed personnel.

The book theft went down in 2023 by CCP via their “nanotechnology” installed in prior good church going people in America. I don’t like ChinaCCP and Xi. You can’t directly blame the church people, who got gaslighted by advanced evil technology, all you can do is pray for them and humanity that NATO Alliance counterstrikes ChinaCCP Coalition to address and eliminate the evil re-introduced into the world at scale and amplified. The church group had a guy, Trevor (if I recall was his name) in Baton Rouge, LA running a program for homeless people to recover. Some of the homeless people were on Tik Tok, others not. I provided James’ book to Trevor so he could fight the good fight and remove the ChinaCCP junk. Little did I know, but CCP Tik Tokers in the local dirty electrical harmonic grid were spying on both Trevor and me and moved to sabatoge Trevor. Trevor went missing (AWOL), shortly thereafter and then the Tik Tokers closed in and tried to covert murder me in various shady and covert tactics (e.g. glitches, not allowing use of a garden hose when rent was paid to clean motorhomes and ambulance vehicles for first responder work, etc.).

Figure 3: Neurotechnology book written by a contact that I interacted with prior to getting completely cognitively surrounded and enclosed by hacked 4G LTE cellular network and dirty electrical grid in 2022, that disconnected me from comms with James Giordano. I reached out to James to schedule a meeting about adversarial wetware and literally CCP AI BCPS worked to disconnect my communications with James to pre-empt CCP AI BCPS Neurostrike invasion prior to me completely reverse engineering it.

Step 1: CCP doses you with non-invasively “nanotechnology” then the artificial intelligence AI Bio Cyber Physical System BCPS subliminally interrogates you to find any skeletons (this is where if you detect the anomallies you can glitch out CCP AI which is what I did to throw off the attack).

Step 2: CCP then plugs you in as a slave in their technocommunism social credit monitoring system to do certain cog-in-the-wheel functions (where CCP stole this from Exxon-Mobil business practices). If you are a threat to CCP AI, then it tries to economically cap you by only showing you job opportunities of low economic value. This also holds true to veterans (e.g. covert murdering veterans on the lower end of CCP technocommunism social credit monitoring system, not NATO scoring system, but it is tricky how the CCP technocommunism mimics and integrates within NATO scoring system so it is hard to dis-entangle the CCP AI from NATO AI, this is what evil AI does and it is murdering Americans and free people globally, inclusive of CCP evil AI focus on Defense Industrial Base, Police, First Responders, Sheriffs (tried to fentanyl poison sheriff buddy of mine on a diesel gas pump in 2023 while at the site fixing up ambulances and vehicles for first responder services), DOD, IC, State Department and anyone who is a threat to CCP AI.

Step 3: Then CCP automates you to further add more people into CCP AI BCPS, such as promoting their software (Tik Tok) and hardware (Lenovo, Motorolla, Hisense, Huawei, etc.)

Step 4: Then CCP runs their AI BCPS behind the scenes for your entire life. If you have capital from an operating business, are non-Chinese CCP aligned, then the CCP will try to retire you and park your body and brain on a beach, to then invest into other startups, but using CCP AI BCPS decision criteria to attack NATO Alliance AI BCPS at all levels (death by 1,000 cuts Sun Tzu style Art of War).

Step 5: The CCP AI is covert and stealth and uses everyone that it can penetrate non-invasively to promote CCP interests and not NATO interests to make the world slaves to technocommunism.

You can learn more about all the other details on CCP use of evil AI (AI BCPS) to be specific and how it pierces the NATO system with a rapidly growing fungus/mold substrate material to over-take NATO system AI BCPS covertly, while gaslighting DOD and IC in the West and Democratic Nations. The more unhealthy your food/diet the faster the CCP adversarial nanotechnology grows in you. This is why American (full of fat obese people, getting attacked first).

Key point: if you are having a hard time believing the above information, go fact check it first. Then understand that you are either one of the following:



a) Uninformed



b) Already caught in ChinaCCP trap



c) Being influenced by external CCP bioweapons and new physics weapons to have a hard time understanding and believing this information. This is AI BCPS and works through dirty electrical grid harmonics (electric and magnetic field), sound: longitudinal waves, vibrations, spectrum (wireless) and biocoherence (observed and thought).



If you read up on everything and still don’t believe it, then you are no longer uninformed. Therefore, you are either subject to b) Already caught in ChinaCCP trap or c) Being influenced by CCP AI BCPS

