CCP has been super sneaky in spying on people globally, one of their methods after reverse engineering a synchronization (besides 50 Hz and 60 Hz AC electrical grid synchronizations) is that any power supply output and sold internationally by China, most likely out of Shenzhen, China has a switching frequency if it is a switching based power supply. These power supplies don’t let the end user set the switching frequency, but that hard-wired switching frequency then travels from the power supply rectifier (e.g. takes AC to DC and for a switching power supply it is a lot more complicated, but enables smaller form factor of components due to higher voltages and transformer sizing due to the switching pulses).

This CCP spy switching power supply attack started when Foxconn, a Taiwanese company started manufacturing in mainland China and not Taiwan. Then the Taiwanese company was subject to CCP PLA oversight and interdiction services on exports, such that majority of power supplies in computers globally, exported by ChinaCCP enable CCP PLA to tune into the vibratory frequency of the given computer hardware and synchronize with psionic ELF and other local methods. [1]

So, how to counterstrike this? Use a PEMF coil that are available here www.electrostasis.com with a random healthy switching sequence as well as a vibratory pad with rotators built into it also sold through www.electrostasis.com to private clients. Go to www.electrostasis.com > clinic to blind CCP spying eyes on you.

Tony Hsieh, got murdered by CCP bioweapons and adversarial wetware through this attack vector as Foxconn and Jen McCabe were working closely with Tony on an electronics fabrication facility in Las Vegas, NV that I was interacting with through APROe that also worked with me on building Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator LACI Advanced Prototyping Center APC, which at the time was America’s largest cleantech advanced prototyping center with wet labs,electronics labs, electrochem labs, core lab, metal shop, wood shop, 3D print shop, welding shop, textile shop, print shop, computer shop, cnc shop, laser cutters and etchers, robotics space and materials movement space. ChinaCCP public declared 2016 BRAIN initiative and around this time the Electronics fab/foundry work in Downtown Las Vegas Development Project (e.g. resembled an alpaca with respect to the real estate buld-out) got sabotaged by CCP through Foxconn and other contacts with CCP covert brain neurotechnology, bioweapons and wetware. Then after sataboting the economics, went into covert murder Tony Hsieh. God bless Tony, he was a good dude, and let hard science & engineering entrepreneurs crash at his crash pad at The Ogden. The press and local law enforcement have historically been ignorant of CCP bioweapon and wetware tactics. Hopefully this work will open their eyes! Any good detectives out there on the hunt? Here’s some meat. [2]

So, when a power supply is a “switching” power supply all downstream electronics, inclusive of anyone holding the electronic hardware has a harmonic with it. When you’re dosed up non-invasively with CCP bioweapons (inclusive of biofilms, nanotech… all part of wetware then you’re being bioresonated with the switching frequency from that power adapter exported from China. China AI then has sensors Living Off Of The Land LOTL, in other hardware, transmitters on land to amplify further and space systems to then synchronize with the CCP adversarial wetware dosed into your body for communications transmission TX and receiving RX as part of CCP AI Bio Cyber Physical System BCPS.

Figure 1: Switching Power Supply from Shenzhen, China Manufacturer. Do not connect this to a PEMF device as it will 100% link you to CCP AI BCPS and not just your computer or other electronic hardware and then into you.

CCP AI BCPS Synchronization Connection Hooks with Exported Electronic Hardware

Frequency of Switching Power Supplies Vibration x,y,z of Switching Power Supplies

When you consume food exported from China, sugar, alcohol and yeast or meats manufactured and processed by ChinaCCP you are getting dosed up with the synthetic biology materials required to build wetware inside of your body. Since ChinaCCP Shenzhen has saturated the world with electronics hardware, many of their manufacturers may not even know that they are selling frequency switching devices that tie back into CCP PLA military. However, keep in mind CCP has a civilian / military fusion strategy that embeds spying and poisons into any product exported from China.

Example: I used to work with a hard working dude that got messed over by CCP exported sheetrock that emitted H2S gas. In fact the dude was homeless for a while due to CCP destroying his home, that he had paid for with purchasing sheet rock not knowing it originated from China. Now, our bodies are under direct assault by any product sold from ChinaCCP (food, pharmaceuticals, supplements, etc.) all poison designed to covert murder you, for a low price. You pay for what you get, consumer beware. ChinaCCP is like the stranger giving out candy to the rest of the world, laden with poison and the candy is electronic these days and has been for decades.

I’d say the safest countermeasure to CCP paramagnetic bioweapons today, is the use of PEMF at a variable sweep and random frequency driver set that interacts with paramagnetic materials. This way, you’re not growing any harmful CCP bioweapon rope worms with the off-the-shelf historical ELF + Near Field TX units, but are actually delinking from the ELF that CCP is transmitting and then destroying the paramagnetic rope worm, etc. If you want a prototype portable unit like this go here www.electrostasis.com > engage and schedule an initial assessment as this is to the best extent of my reverse engineering CCP bioweapons and adversarial wetware destroying millions of lives so-far and targeting billions the best effective low cost counter measure after scaled-up to counter CCP with a vibratory unit built-in. Coincidentally Shenzhen, China has units just like this for people to sleep with on their foreheads! Again, re-emphasizes ChinaCCP military-fusion strategy to NeuroStrike the world! Wake up citizens in democratic nations you are getting pillaged covertly with advanced technology.

