I’m now starting to receive emails from both military and non-military (high capacity concerned individuals, that are very self-aware) regarding the increased global warfare and specifically covert use of weaponized electrochemical cells (a patent that I have with USPTO that CCP tried to mess with is filed with USPTO with US Army Devcom Aviation and Missile Center (AvMC) through work with FFRDC ORNL, it is dual use tech, but provides me with the experience to hack CCP PLA bioweapon and genomic weapon biocapacitor bomb system, with my prior biochem and genomic work and understanding (e.g. reduced to practice through medical countermeasure patents). In summary, we are living in times of unrestricted warfare and things, flora and fauna are weird due to humanity’s utter disrespect of God’s creation.

Question: Do you have insights on how Lithium batteries in our devices may be triggered to explode like we are seeing with Hamas?



Answer for Electronic Hardware: Any key-signal (specific sequence of tones, chords, spoken word (longitudinal waves) frequencies and waveforms in far field or near field can do this. In other words, there is an infinite amount of ways to trigger something like we are seeing with Hamas. Only about 20 something groups on earth have a way to protect people from this, but it requires enough data on actual attacks to be identified by a defensive AI to then shield up and protect people. The tech is in classified and top secret, so I will not comment on it in here. Just be aware there are advanced systems shielding you, that utilize AI, near-field (sending information back through arrow of time techniques) to then counter the enemy. For two, Lithium is paramagnetic and what CCP bioweapons with nanotechnology has done is to make people go paramagnetic inside out, so your batteries when you go paramagnetic or get key-signaled with a near-field TX unit that rapidly grows the CCP rope worm inside of you, will get hungry and literally mass transfer the lithium out of your local batteries, growing inside of you, while pulling the required electrochemical paramagnetic element from your batteries. Yeh, this is how evil CCP is. I don’t like Xi, bad panda. Answer for Biocompute Wetware: Extremely challenging to defend against, what CCP (our enemy is doing) is feeding people with dielectric constant enhancer material, using their rope worms that build based off of the DNA of the food inside of the person scaffolds, to then cognitively and physically capture the person and turn them into a CCP surrogate. Then the people (if you can even call them that anymore) are instructed by ChinaCCP AI BCPS to consume loads of sugar and salted foods like potato chips and drink tons of alcohol. The combination of: Sugar

Alcohol

Salt

Sugar + Alcohol + Salt = a biobomb. Here is an example of a simple bio bomb that is made from grocery store foods e.g. also in packaged highly processed foods and hand sanitizer, that CCP has already built-out in the Tik Tokers (lower end of the technocommunism social credit score system CCP has, for weaponization, while promoting the higher end Tik Tokers to capture key gov agencies (through their kids use of Tik Tok and the weapon spreading into the parents) that work for government, organizations and corporations, but may not be on Tik Tok. However, their parents every day on-average drive by, walk by, work by or get entertained by Made in China hardware with neurotechnology hooks in it that then synchronizes with the nanotech shed from their Kids on Tik Tok to then builds further wetware edge biocompute networks in their parents running in parallel to NATO system for covert spying and later conversion from “perch mode” to attack/murder mode (e.g. what I went through in 2022 till reverse engineered CCP Xi’s Magic Weapon). CCP is straight up evil. [1]

The video showing a basic chemistry class experiment (even the name, black snake should tell you it is not good) is horrid, but what CCP has done with their bioweapons and genomics is build this out internal to you (pre-reaction) with their rope worm DNA genomic weapon internal to you (covertly without you knowing). Rest assured there is a countermeasure, keep scrolling down after watching video.

Countermeasure to CCP bioweapons and genomic biobomb weapons (e.g. rope worm). Note that a lot of Tik Toker linked companies have “worm” products like Gummy Worm by Ghost and other Tik Tok linked food product companies, which is why I resigned from GNC when their corporate formally started marketing through Tik Tok, ChinaCCP technocommunism regime building these worm biobombs in people for later key-signal activation all at once. Yep, tough pill to swallow, until you realize that me and many other key technical people not aligned with CCP have had attempted assassinations on them with CCP bioweapons, near field weapons and covert genomic weapons. CCP got Tony Hsieh, founder of Zappos.com with their rope worm weapon, I used to crash at Tony’s crashpad in Vegas at The Ogden. I don’t like CCP at all, Xi bad panda.

So, what can you do?

Do not buy made in China or China owned products, specifically food and electronics. Minimize sugar, go local with non-Tik Toker linked people and businesses that are not for China Consume lots of healthy fiber. Check out Peter Radatti book on fiber and brain gut interfaces. You are what you eat, only eat clean foods per bible prepared per Kosher or Halal standards. Avoid paramagnetic materials and keep your place clean.

I’ve compiled a list of items and materials required to prepare. If you’re a builder/maker not on Tik Tok, then send a message on www.electrostasis.com to see what you want to help fulfill (e.g. distributed drop ship network of local high capacity helpful people) with one product that they build and ship, dependably and mastered to perfection as part of the CCP bioweapon and genomic warfare counterstrike and bioenergetic clinic build-out.

https://electrostasis.com/welcome-kit

Here is the update brief that I sent to USG on September 19, 2024 after confirming everything so that all on here have same level of knowledge. If you’re on Tik Tok get off of it, it is a trojan horse electronic crack app designed to make you stupid and covert murder you and your fellow neighbors slowly:

Dear USG, Working removal system for ChinaCCP Bioweapon Rope Worm Genomic DNA (it grows based upon the DNA of the food you eat, so literally, CCP built a weapon that results in you becoming what you eat, e.g. old adage you are what you eat! (e.g. clean food will hurt shrimp, oyster, crab, etc. industries for GoM, better prepare, else the rope worm CCP DNA will mess with people, there is a reason bible has clean vs. unclean foods and from what I've reverse engineered with CCP genomic weapon this is one of the reasons! If you put the PEMF by your pooper or integrate into toilet seat with salt (can't patent that now! disclosed in the clear and can't use looking glass NSA portfolio companies, cause I got your number and my own near field to play that game if you want), the ccp rope worm DNA genomic junk (builds off of what you eat!) will go towards it and poop it out with fiber and salt traps.. https://electrostasis.com/welcome-kit I got three holes in my head where the China CCP rope worm DNA genomic spy burrowed through scalp to setup antennas. Brandon Iglesias, CTO Electrochemical, Cybersecurity & Neuroweapons Countermeasures Engineer at Reactwell, an American Business Kaufman Global Scholar, Edmund Hillary Fellow, DOD Prime, DOE Prime and Infragard (FBI/Industrial)

