Wetware 124: Zoom is a China CCP compromised corporation that can and does at time spy on your business
There are so many uninformed people globally using Zoom for critical business meetings, family communications and even foolish governments. Zoom is CCP corporation and has agreed to CCP intervention.
ACTION: Dumpster fire zoom now, do not use it, do not partake in it. If you are required by some group to work with zoom, only use the phone dial-in via a land line. Encourage by referencing this brief for the people using zoom to switch off of it due to zoom not caring about privacy and giving into CCP. Zoom is an American company with a Chinese heart (per Citizen Lab report) [2]
If you utilize Zoom for business meetings, private meetings, family meetings, studies at school and learning, you have been duped by ChinaCCP. Dumpster fire your zoom software immediately. The CEO of Zoom gave into China and now CCP has Zoom in the China Trap.
Brandon’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
… Zoom CEO promised to comply with Beijing’s demands to suppress speech on the platform, according to court documents. A proposed “rectification plan” pledged to monitor user communications for political views the Chinese Communist Party deemed unacceptable, any talk of the Tiananmen Square massacre, commentary about political unrest in Hong Kong and rumors disparaging Chinese political leaders. [1]
Basis for compromise via signing keys (technical people), courtesy of Citizen Lab:
Okay, great. So this is all cybersecurity. Why is this brief in the wetware space? Because of this:
Brandon’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Keep in mind the technology is subtle and very hard to detect until it starts to “glitch” you out or you get tinnitus when exposed to some not typical EMF or magnetic field source that could just be a key-signal.
List of References
[1] https://cyberscoop.com/zoom-china-doj-eric-yuan/
[2] https://citizenlab.ca/2020/04/move-fast-roll-your-own-crypto-a-quick-look-at-the-confidentiality-of-zoom-meetings/
[3] https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/adma.202303267