Someone first gets dosed with non-invasive wetware for industrial espionage. The material sits in “perch mode” and then after the authoritarian nation state or international organized crime group or industrialist group gets done spying (e.g. obtained materials science information they were after) then they “key-signal” the person that activates a separate wetware network to weaponize the person with or sabatoge the person with over time. This one here is CCP’s preferred slow-kill method as it maims and draws down a bunch of other people with the person attacked. Further, the person has wetware in them that is not designed for long-term use (e.g. mold, fungus rope worm designer genomic weapons) and that enables cricket sounds and other insect sounds to occur within the person as the hybrid biological and synthetic biology material can actually house insects that utilize the person’s body and parasite as a home. The medical term for this condition is Myiasis, where insects reside within a living person (e.g. the human being is a freekin insect mother ship), perhaps this is what some of the “electronic harassment” is that follows people around everywhere, even in quite zones, bug brains inside of the person’s body with synthetic biology and rope worms that build off of random materials with their own DNA set! Thanks CCP and your terrorist proxies, evil Xi… bad panda doesn’t even come close.

So what does Havana Syndrome, AHIs and UBIs sound like to the person getting shot up (e.g. the person hears conduction as the frequencies transmitted by attackers are above the human and typically pet range, so dogs don’t bark. Humans can hear up to 20,000 Hz or so and dogs and some other pets up to 60,000 Hz so for the attackers utilizing DEW and key-signals the frequency floor is typically 60,000 Hz to not alert local fauna.



Each organ, tissue, cell, and membrane in the human body and brain has a specific fundamental frequency and DNA instruction set. By transmitting into someone’s body utilizing the far-field one can heal or destroy a specific membrane, cell or organ in the brain. Further, by transmitting DNA at a distance one can heal or degrade a person, any part of the person. More advanced technology utilizes the near field. DNA H-field travels at 140,000 km/s (almost half the speed of light). So, if you are getting DNA attacked, you can’t run from it or hide from it.

