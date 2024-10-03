After being put on CCP AI BCPS to covert murder list in 2022, this one took a ton of time to reverse engineer, but now it has been completed and being published in the clear. I’m able to cognitively work again, and understanding bioweapons + genomic warfare + nanotechnology (e.g. wetware) is the key to removing oneself from the ChinaCCP trap in times of unrestricted warfare.

Figure 1: Screwworm is the super spreader vector that ChinaCCP AI BCPS is utiizing to screw over democratic nations when infected with COVID it resides in a person or local fauna and then infects everyone around the super spreader with COVID linked to ChinaCCP AI BCPS. [1]

So, what is COVID? Well based upon reverse engineering it is a wetware virus, for lack of a better word. CCP has designed a pathogen, originally based off of Sars-Cov-2, but then added nanotechnology and wetware with genomic engineering to it, such that various synthetic biology hybrid bio/synbio systems are spreading globally.

Great, this sounds lovely. Okay, so mass transfer spreads COVID from ANY fauna or people. This means a dog, cat or insect can spread and transfer COVID.

So, now what are super spreaders? This one here took a long time, but here it is.

Type 1: Person who has a lot of physical contact with other people. This is the “social butterfly” type of person or the risque type of person with respect to sexual behavior or could even be a pastor that shakes hands with many community leaders and their flock. Remember when Joe Biden (POTUS) in 2024 was greeting people and got COVID, yeh, that was mass-transfer based COVID transfer from the local population and fauna.

Type 2: Person who has myiasis. New World screwworm (NWS) myiasis is a parasitic infection caused by the larvae of the Cochliomyia hominivorax fly, which burrow into the flesh of living animals and feed on their tissue: Hosts NWS primarily affects livestock, but can also infest birds, pets, and humans. [1]



This one here is a person or animal, sometimes it is hard to tell the difference these days, that has an insect infection where flies and other insects are living within the person and flying in and out. The insects, flies with the COVID from the person, will then land on another person, lay and egg that burrows into the flesh of the living person or animal. Then infects the person, covertly. This is a freekin nightmare bioweapon/genomic/wetware weapon that CCP has unleashe into the world. Guess what? The more junk food, sugar and yeast that a super spreader eats the more the mother ship (e.g. person coverted into a bioweapon) feeds the flies residing internal (e.g. this may include someone with morgellons disease, that has the infrastructure for insects to live within the person, as morgellons suffers have insect parts at times within the fibers).[2]

There you go, the truth is that our world is being attacked on all fronts, inclusive of insects transferring COVID into people. Bug zapper time and shields-up time!

Okay, so how does the CCP A

https://carnicominstitute.org/

I BCPS hack go down (e.g. like what just took Bank of American offline today and drew down some people’s accounts to $0, God bless)? The freekin super spreaders linked to Tik Tok on ChinaCCP AI BCPS that are instructed to hang around locations that Bank of America employees work out of or frequently visit. Then the fly leaves the person linked to CCP AI BCPS, lands on the Bank of America employee and infects the person with COVID (e.g. adversarial wetware) that then builds a TX/RX relay to hijack data comms and eventually cognitive function from the Bank of America employee. Then when the Bank of America employee is at work in a secure location, the CCP AI BCPS glitches the person out and has them do some a-typical hand-offs so CCP and their international organized criminal syndicates, terrorist and other BRICS can attack NATO from the inside out, literally.

So how does NWS spread? New World screwworm infestations begin when a female fly lays eggs on open wounds or other parts of the body in live, warm-blooded animals. In rare occasions, this can happen in birds and people. The smell of a wound or an opening such as the nose, mouth, or eyes, umbilical cord of a newborn animal, or genitals, will attract the female flies. Wounds as small as a tick bite may attract a female fly to feed and lay her eggs. One female can lay 200 – 300 eggs at a time and may lay up to 3,000 eggs during her 10- to 30-day lifespan. [1,3]

Eggs hatch into larvae (maggots) that burrow into the wound to feed on the living flesh. After feeding, larvae drop to the ground, burrow into the soil, and emerge as adult screwworm flies. [1,3]

God bless, utilize bug spray, bug zappers, house & vehicle foggers, repellents and diamagnetic force fields to repel the paramagnetic super spreaders. Peace out, Brandon Iglesias.



This is why Project Electrostasis was created www.electrostasis.com cause MDs don’t know wetware and wetware skilled professionals have classified and top secret muzzles, so nobody is communicating what is actually going down, except for the enemy, ChinaCCP and their international terrorist groups utilizing this horrid evil ChinaCCP AI BCPS with people that get suckered into using Tik Tok, Lenovo, Motorolla, Huawei, Hisense, Zoom and many other CCP software, hardware and food gifts bearing electronic poison and theft.

List of References

[1] https://www.cdc.gov/myiasis/hchttps://www.aphis.usda.gov/livestock-poultry-disease/cattle/ticks/screwwormp/clinical-overview/index.html#:~:text=Cause,becaand use%20of%20the%20NWS%20infestation.

[2] https://carnicominstitute.org/

[3] https://www.aphis.usda.gov/livestock-poultry-disease/cattle/ticks/screwworm