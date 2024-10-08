ChinaCCP unrestricted warfare includes propaganda legit and illegitimate. One thing is for sure CCP has bioweapons, genomic weapons, adversarial wetware and it has been deployed on humanity. ChinaCCP has designed a “smart bioweapon” that links nanotechnology with adversarial wetware. This enables CCP to turn on or off the transmission of a disease through neurotechnology chipsets or directly into a person through a Huawei enabled telecommunications network. By pulsing a signal directly at a person that is pre-programmed with a synthetic nanotech virus payload. By pulsing a signal out-of-phase of the fundamental resonance frequency the virus is not destroyed, but amplified and spreads. This is just one of many ways CCP is waging unrestricted warfare on humanity. I don’t like CCP. Xi, bad panda.

Any so called "antidote" that CCP has for their bioweapons is most likely a lie and further deteriorates you. Perhaps this is true, the anti-dote CCP is making available simply stops the spread of the virus, but doesn't heal you from the damage (e.g. CCP wants you sick so you keep buying product from CCP big pharma, which they've captured via neurotechnology chipsets and adversarial wetware).

With wetware like COVID, all it takes is a key-signal to stop transmissions from a neurotechnology enabled chipset or bio edge wetware compute device.