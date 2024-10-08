Did you know that Ivermectin is an anti-parasite that is actually over-the-counter in certain states and nations? Further, since Ivermectin is an anti-parasite and anti-worm medication it counterstrikes the use of ChinaCCP bioweapons, adversarial wetware based on fungus, mold and rope-worms (an abridged version), as well as reduces inflammation. Therefore, Electrostasis Project recommends Ivermectin for bioweapon and adversarial wetware countermeasures to reduce parasites. Ivermectin is FDA approved for use case of parasites. Check with your local authorities if Ivermectin is over the counter (indication that you are in a good state) or if it requires a prescription (indication that you are in a CCP captured state or one that is so far behind the bell-curve they are ancient and oblivious to the world).

I have a prescription, issued by an amazing MD in Texas for Ivermectin as well as utilize DNA-TX to transmit at a distance at a speed of 140,000 km/s H-field Ivermectin. Therefore, the large globs of COVID that I get nailed with (e.g. pierces my biofield, that is strengthening daily) get hit with the mass based Ivermectin and then the DNA-TX Ivermectin attacks the smaller COVID intruders into my body as I continue to shift diamagnetic from paramagnetic state.

Need to know how much Ivermectin to dose with? (this includes people sufferring from electronic harassment as that can damage cells and result in a suppressed immune system that enables parasites to proliferate):

https://covid19criticalcare.com/

Here is the book that our team has read regarding Ivermectin as well as many peer reviewed papers and FLCCC Alliance reports.

What our team is observing is that people with Sars-Cov-2 were actually at risk in 2019 and that when people get COVID now, it is actually a synthetic biology hybrid nanotech organism that transfers from an infected person into a normal person. Then the "parasite/worm" COVID starts to grow into the person and can transfer various adversarial wetware instructions into the person's organic and enhanced body. COVID is an attack on enhanced people and normal people, with CCP's objective to move you into their ChinaCCP AI BCPS for technocommunism slavery. Do not be fooled by any statements that people on Tik Tok or that were on Tik Tok make, because CCP AI BCPS has wetware encoded them via the app. Sadly, this includes law enforcement that were not shielding their wetware and visual cortex (optogenetic eyes) while using Tik Tok to find criminal activity.