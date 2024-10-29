Everyone keeps trying to figure out who or what is “Anonymous”. I figured it out. Anonymous, is a “virtual nation state” that utilizes wetware for hopefully doing good in the world. I agree with this U.C. Berkeley Anonymous post. Even LBNL NAWI uses zoom, this needs to stop. Utilize Google or some other big tech that hasn’t gotten hacked by CCP or have Zoom sold and out of CCP hands and not subject to CCP laws and regulations.

Figure 1: https://www.electrostasis.com Wetware > Virtual Nation States > NATO, CCP, Scientology, Anonymous, International Organized Crime (Triads use CCP bioweapons)

I almost went to U.C. Berkeley in undergraduate, then when working with U.C. Berkeley later in life got impacted by CCP attacking our software and hardware company as well as many other universities. I don’t like CCP. However, it turns out there were other groups that had “tagged” me with non-invasive wetware, one of which is “Anonymous”, possibly linked to Open Society Foundation. Why would these groups tag me? I think when you win awards like this: 2013 Global Scholars Kauffman Foundation, you get tagged by these AI wetware groups to data mine your knowledge via cybernetics.

Award by Kauffman: https://neworleansbio.com/reactwell-founder-is-one-of-13-accepted-into-kauffman-global-scholars-program/

Innovation in Oil & Gas Industry Electromagnetic Oil Pipe Plugger EMOPP: https://www.ocregister.com/2010/06/07/oil-spill-engineers-study-oc-plug-proposal/ https://patents.google.com/patent/US9725983B2/en

My life got weird after the EMOPP work in 2010 with a retired weapons engineer Joseph Kahoe out of Cali. High probability that was the first “virtual nation state” or “OPEC” wetware non-invasive tag into my body, on top of DOD/DHS TWIC linked tag with USG/NATO that was non-invasive dosed.

Regardless of your opinion of Anonymous, don’t use zoom until it is fully out of CCP hands. Also, now you know who or what “anonymous” is, a “virtual nation state” enabled by wetware.

https://blogs.ischool.berkeley.edu/w231/2022/06/20/stop-using-zoom-or-risk-being-watched-by-the-chinese-communist-party-ccp/

I posit anonymous is funded by George Soros, who doesn’t like CCP. I don’t agree with George and son “Open Society Foundation” on many things except one, that I also don’t like communism. So, when you hear someone talking about “anonymous” who or what is “anonymous” you are referencing a virtual nation state linked through “wetware” (e.g. cybernetic comms).

What frequency spectrum bands does anonymous communicate on? One of these or a couple of these:

Figure 2: On here are several frequencies [Hz] that returned positive hits that have ChinaCCP PLA “mind comms”, organized crime linked to “Triads and Tsing Capital”, DOD/NATO “mind comms” and some virtual nation state “mind comms” including Anonymous as well as hits for Giardia, Cancer and damaged Pituitary Gland.

