This is what the current evil attack on humanity, led by CCP and their dragon accomplices are doing to humanity.

Figure 1: Saint George and The Dragon [1]

Step #1 Recall history, the dragon lost the battle and the heavens banished the dragon to earth and since then it has been wreaking havoc on humankind, humankind responses and then a crisis is averted, only now there is synthetic biology and nanotechnology being activated globally.

Step #2 Human bodies and brains are being integrated with synthetic biology and the majority of earth is now paramagnetic full of heavy metals thanks to the Industrial Revolution and now ChinaCCP coal power plants being the largest current polluter.

Step #3 The dragon (e.g. fallen, devil) likes to antagonize and shout at the heavens, so what the evil ass dragon is up to now is synthetic biology linking all of humankind on and then due to the massive deployment of spectrum (e.g. satellites and teleco towers and ground stations psionic and ELF and near field), the dragon and its’ followers are polluting the human bodies on earth with parasites. Then, when someone passes, typical graveyards have people’s bodies positioned on their backs with the frontal lobe TX looking into the heavens. So, massive deaths and causalities are adding transmitters TX (from people murdered through various methods deployed by the Dragon, e.g. CCP in China).

Step #4 So, when someone passes with worms in them or worms and insects (where spirits bad reside, in the unclean bugs), then the spirits and associated sins of the person are broadcasted into the heavens for aeons until the heavens get fed up and address the issue on earth. So the dragon is baiting the heavens, while re-arming the earth and its’ followers to go back to war with the heavens again. This is how evil works, reverse engineered. I don’t care for evil at all, cause it deceives and uses psionics to directly manipulate humankind today.

Based upon the above, many will have questions. However, lead liners block a lot of EMF and who just passed away in the U.K. that was buried in a lead coffin? Let that one sink in, Royals understand the war at hand between good and evil. Brain waves also interact in the near field depending upon the patterns, so lead doesn’t work to block, but the far-field for centuries will continue to transmit annoying brainwaves into the heavens for the majority of human population on earth.

It is a good time to re-visit your bibles, the old ones people, cause we’re in WW3 again and the evil has decided this time to use psionics and cybernetics via bioweapons and adversarial wetware to poach minds and bodies that are “bright souls” while still alive, but even more cunning and sly is that evil has deceived everyone and that with the synthetic biology integrated into one’s body when laid down to rest six feet under the synthetic biology broadcasts will continue for a long long time, part of evil’s plan to harass the heavens (angelics).

Further, due to adanced technology in the near field, the network of brains of people and their bodies due to use of the near-field (which is why the dragon has suppressed people (good) from learning about the near-field is to link-up in a bio-edge wetware compute and energy near-field network all of the bodies to power via seeds mesogen: nemetic crystal patterns some sort of group of people, that will most likely be deceived and not know that the dragon actually killed billions in order to power and deceive the remaining on earth (e.g. per Bible, all of earth will be deceived by the dragon). This is uncommon knowledge and earth is fallen and at war with the dragon, but the dragon has pretty much deceived a lot of humankind and uses trickery like psionics, contamination, bioweapons and genomic engineering to mess with God’s divine creation. Near field was discovered by Tesla and the Meyl improved upon it. Meyl taught CCP in China how it works circa 2012 then CCP did their BRAIN initiative in 2016 and then launched Sars-Cov-2 in 2019 (e.g. COVID-19). You can only reside in the near-field without succoming to death by parasites and horrid bacteria and synthetic biology wetware bugs if you are clean of mind and body and based upon my current understanding having an on-body ELF and near-field (after passing a clean bioscan) is the only way forward with use of gold and silver nanoparticles and associated frequencies to keep you clean and consuming clean liquids and fluids not containing paramagnetic materials. Recall in ancient texts where the angelics who visit earth, state to humans when the humans did not know (e.g. unknowingly with good intent) offerred the angels and angelics human food, but the angelics and angels had to refuse. This is partly because the food is contaminated with paramagnetic and feromagnetic materials (which the earth is full of), which would stick the angelic to earth and then subject to the Dragon (e.g. Satan). This is why it was such a big deal for Jesus to give humanity another stairway to heaven, the path less chosen. Jesus had to imprint onto earth in the flesh and be subject to the Dragon trying to tempt Jesus as the bible states. This is the scientific and technical basis for a lot of the literature concerning why certain foods prepared (Kosher and Halal) certain ways to remove paramagnetic and synthetic biology and how I was led to build the paramagnetc vegetable cleaning station, to help others stay clean and pure from contaminated vegetables due to paramagnetic pollution on earth. This work and work by others has been built upon over the centuries. Lakhovsky and others also worked on paramagnetic technologies. The reason why Tesla lost his mind when he was working on the advanced physics technology is that sadly, he was not clean and pure of mind and body and the parasites and bacteria within in grew rapidly due to the life giving fields of the near-field transmitters he was building. Please, do not tinker with the near-field unless you understand what it can do to you and that you are clean and do not use it for nefarious purposes. There are enough evil ass pricks and people (some taken over by evil entirely) on earth doing that, use the near-field for good and avoid paramagnetic materials (e.g. why the iron scepters and staffs work on people that are paramagnetic).

List of References

[1] By Bernat Martorell - AA.VV.,El llibre d'or de l'art català, Edicions Primera Plana, Barcelona, 1997., Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=3609723