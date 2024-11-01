Here is a macro-scale sample of a wetware spybug dosed by CCP that setup shop in the left ear and side of head to spy on cell phone communications and associated bluetooth and wifi (anything wireless).

Tools utilized:

#1 Ivermectin

#2 Methylene Blue

#3 Eucalyptus Oil + Olive Oil

#4 Magnetic Vortex Skrymion Tool (pulled it out)

#5 Longitudinal Waves

#6 PEMF

#7 Colloidal Silver and Gold Nanoparticles