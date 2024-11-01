Wetware 134: Macroscale Removal of Wetware Spy Bug from Left Ear with Sample Retained
Here is a macro-scale sample of a wetware spybug dosed by CCP that setup shop in the left ear and side of head to spy on cell phone communications and associated bluetooth and wifi (anything wireless)
Tools utilized:
#1 Ivermectin
#2 Methylene Blue
#3 Eucalyptus Oil + Olive Oil
#4 Magnetic Vortex Skrymion Tool (pulled it out)
#5 Longitudinal Waves
#6 PEMF
#7 Colloidal Silver and Gold Nanoparticles