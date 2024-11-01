After a month of bioscan and followup frequency transmissions and continued purging of paramagnetic contamination linked to CCP and other horrid “virtual nation states” associated with CCP AI BCPS (e.g. “reality engineering”). I’ve come to the following conclusion:

Wetware can change frequencies, based upon your smartphone and what cell tower you are connected to. It can also frequency hop, but that is a different subject (gets into eSIMs).

Smart phone with an eSIM is frequency hop enabled via wetware

Smart phone without an eSIM (e.g. old school SIM card) is not frequency hop enabled via wetware and easily lets you get neurohacked via wetware when on 4G LTE or other omnidirectional antenna networks for TX/RX.

Smart phone connects to local tower on say 4G LTE and the smart phone TX's to the wetware of the person to calibrate the wetware to the given frequency allocated between the person and the tower, the use of an eSIM adds an additional variable for security and frequency adjustments for security on smart phone and in wetware linked to smart phone. The 5G+ mmWave towers add an additional layer of security by point-to-point data transfer so nobody can easily snoop in on the cellular comms like they used to be able to on 4G and older (go check out the counter-Stingray project called “Crocodile Hunter” by Electronic Frontiers Foundation EFF on this. Note, EFF discontinued the sponsorship of the “Crocodile Hunter” project after 5G hit the streets due to the point-to-point nature of the technology obviating the security risks prior associated with 4G LTE, 3G and 2G (always disable 2G, any schmuck criminal can intercept this).

Smart phones with physical SIM chips in them not on 5G+ mmWave are easily cloned, which also enables cybersecurity attacks for data-in-the-flow and then even worse, neurohacking the person's wetware via optogenetic data-in-the-flow and eventual wetware infiltration and take-over

Passport chip and global satcom systems calibrate the person's wetware as well to global systems, different “antenna” inside of the body and can interact with biologicals (these are the golden frequencies so can penetrate anything).

Each wetware system in a person can be re-tuned and a person can have more than one antenna (wire-tap inside of the body: wetware net, subnet, nest, voxel)

When doing bioscans parasites and disease can also return a "hit" frequency and detect the current frequency response that the person’s wetware was last configured to.

Contamination within local environment (wifi for example) can be constant frequency or if you are without a smartphone, then the global satcom systems with "surrogates" can bioresonate and link to you then move you from NATO into CCP. This is how to get neurohacked bad and have a Nth wetware antenna installed in your body and the junk try to take you over, so having an eSIM 5G+ mmWave smartphone not on Huawei or Apple phone systems or Tik Tok app user is the way to roll these days. Also, minimize paramagnetic material intake as it’ll increase your signature on the towers and increase the chance of disease and you getting sick with parasites (e.g. heavy metals is a precursor for illness and parasites and enables the 5G to interact with your body better).