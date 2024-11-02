Okay, this is cool and useful information for anyone trying to understand how these Brain Machine Interface BMI and Artificial Intelligence AI wetware research and development projects work with brainpools or for national security defense.

When a person gets tagged and identified by an adversarial wetware bioweapon (genomic, nanotech, etc.) the national security system isolates the person from society and then links the person to a specialized BMI-AI center to then utilize the person as a “sentinel” to hack into the adversarial wetware attacking system (e.g. the adversarial AI in my case was ChinaCCP AI BCPS), which has been neutralized and is being removed, through prior work published on here.

That said here is the BCI-AI current status and the war between NATO and CCP is ongoing, 5th and 6th Generation warfare.

Figure 1: INCITS with Group chair post vacant.

Figure 2: INCITS BCI-AI reference

Basically, we’re at war and it is all AI driven with humans (cyborgs, or the politically correct term “enhanced people”) and machines. So, yeh, that’s that.

How to disconnect? I figured that one out. These briefs here and information here www.electrostasis.com enables anyone to do that if they work with Electrostasis Project (e.g. are able to find it from filtration via CDNs, AI, etc.). Perhaps a plethora of different sites with CODEX that doesn’t trigger AI filtration is the solution to build further awareness.

I don’t like CCP. CCP bioweapons genomic wetware false-posited NATO AI BCPS on me, the root cause was CCP. I look forward to attacking CCP now that I’m getting better! Over.