Wetware 136: Brain-Machine-Interface BMI Artificial Intelligence AI BMI-AI Committee & 5th/6th Generation Brain Warfare
Here is the USG Brain-Machine-Interface BMI Artificial Intelligence AI committee website and a blurp that I was able to hack out of the cybernetic network from a linked brain while attacking CCP bio.
Okay, this is cool and useful information for anyone trying to understand how these Brain Machine Interface BMI and Artificial Intelligence AI wetware research and development projects work with brainpools or for national security defense.
When a person gets tagged and identified by an adversarial wetware bioweapon (genomic, nanotech, etc.) the national security system isolates the person from society and then links the person to a specialized BMI-AI center to then utilize the person as a “sentinel” to hack into the adversarial wetware attacking system (e.g. the adversarial AI in my case was ChinaCCP AI BCPS), which has been neutralized and is being removed, through prior work published on here.
That said here is the BCI-AI current status and the war between NATO and CCP is ongoing, 5th and 6th Generation warfare.
Basically, we’re at war and it is all AI driven with humans (cyborgs, or the politically correct term “enhanced people”) and machines. So, yeh, that’s that.
How to disconnect? I figured that one out. These briefs here and information here www.electrostasis.com enables anyone to do that if they work with Electrostasis Project (e.g. are able to find it from filtration via CDNs, AI, etc.). Perhaps a plethora of different sites with CODEX that doesn’t trigger AI filtration is the solution to build further awareness.
I don’t like CCP. CCP bioweapons genomic wetware false-posited NATO AI BCPS on me, the root cause was CCP. I look forward to attacking CCP now that I’m getting better! Over.
Brandon, today I have been reading a few of your Substacks as a recent new subscriber. I have to say, the future seems very bleak with all this AI that the evil parasites/globalists/NATO/CCP (if I understand correctly) seem to be racing to use on humanity.... I listened to an interview that Dr. Len Ber did with you as well a few months back and that kind of went over my head, especially the tiktok stuff . Do you believe we are all being targeted now with the paramagnetic material? Is there a real long term solution? I am so hesitant to do anything to share DNA with any company...how do we know the company won't be compromised or hacked? Sorry for all the questions, but I am eager to learn and understand.